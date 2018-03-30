Najveće obožavateljice filmova o Harryju Potteru oduševit će ova frizura inspirirana baš njima

Horizontalne i vertikalne pruge daju dojam višedimenzionalnosti i dubine
Jedna se frizerka u SAD-u malo inspirirala Harryjem Potterom, Gryffindorom i čitavim tim magičnim svijetom i tako je nastala ova čarobna frizura, čije je fotke zatim objavila na Instagramu i koje su vrlo brzo skupile ogroman broj obožavatelja.
“Boja je inspirirana Gryffindorom iz filmova o Harryju Potteru, ali naravno, uz moj osobni, mali twist”, ispričala je kreatorica ove čarobne frizure, Crystal Casey, za Allure. A možda najbolje da jednostavno pogledate fotke i video nastajanja boje, što će vam je učiniti još više kul.
"GRIFFYNDOR⚡️ever since I came back from @matrix Destination I have been so inspired to create patterns and colors outside of my box! This placement is highly inspired by @kristinacheeseman @caitlinfordhair I used @matrix #socolorcult semi & demi colors watch the full video for formulas"
Rezultati su genijalni
"GRYFFINDOR⚡️ Natural hair color isn't something I post a lot of, nor are muted tones. I've been living 100% outside of my box lately trying to create palettes & placements that make me THE MOST uncomfortable. Things that I am not 100% certain of the outcome. I had an idea for this and when all was said & done it took me a minute to actually love it & appreciate my artwork. W͢H͢Y you ask? Bc I'm used to perfection. I want my placement and my styling to be perfect every👏🏻time 👏🏻 Hard lines are unpredictable, add that to trying to capture hair in motion & it becomes a million times more unpredictable. I've spent every day off for the last 3 weeks creating these kinds of looks, learning the placements & photographing them. I keep studying the images trying to see where I went wrong and what can be fixed to make it "perfect" but that's the thing, art isn't always perfect, and even if it's perfect to you it may not be to someone else. Art is expression, it's creative, it's not a safe bet wrapped in a little bow. Art is your perception of perfect. Not what the industry standards are. ᏟᎾᏞᎾᎡ ᏌᏚᎬᎠ: @matrix #socolorcult"
Kosa je prošarana različitim bojama, od narančeste, do žute, zelene i plave, a Crystal je boje nanosila i vertikalno i horizontalno, kako bi dobila što je moguće veću dubinu i kontrast te što zanimljiviji dojam višedimenzionalnosti.
I iako ova frizura i ova boja nisu baš za svakoga, jer će se vjerojatno samo najhrabrije odlučiti isprobati je na svojoj kosi, ne možemo reći da ne izgleda potpuno genijalno.
A kako se vama sviđa? Koliko među vama ima obožavateljica Harryja Pottera?