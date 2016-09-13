Magično

Jedna umjetnica svojim portretima htjela je pokazati kako bi crtane junakinje izgledale da su stvarne djevojke

Sigurno ste već negdje naišli na radove umjetnika koji su prikazali kako bi likovi iz bajki izgledali realno, u stvarnom životu. No, mlada i talentirana umjetnica s Filipina Abigail Diaz, udahnula je život princezama iz bajki na poseban način.

Prikazala ih je realno, s iskrom života u očima, ali opet su zadržale dozu mističnosti i sanjivosti. Osim likova iz bajki slika i poznate osobe.

Diaz je inače samouka slikarica, a njezin talent zbilja oduševljava.

Pepeljuga

Ariel, Mala Sirena

Mulan

Mjesečeva ratnica

Elsa, Frozen

Alisa u zemlji čudesa

Harley Quinn

Aurora, Uspavana ljepotica

