Jedna umjetnica svojim portretima htjela je pokazati kako bi crtane junakinje izgledale da su stvarne djevojke

Sigurno ste već negdje naišli na radove umjetnika koji su prikazali kako bi likovi iz bajki izgledali realno, u stvarnom životu. No, mlada i talentirana umjetnica s Filipina Abigail Diaz, udahnula je život princezama iz bajki na poseban način.
Prikazala ih je realno, s iskrom života u očima, ali opet su zadržale dozu mističnosti i sanjivosti. Osim likova iz bajki slika i poznate osobe.
Diaz je inače samouka slikarica, a njezin talent zbilja oduševljava.
Pepeljuga
Pepeljuga

No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing. The dream that you wish will come true 🎶 My continuation of Disney Princesses series. I mixed the design of old and new version of Cinderella, so don't expect her wearing a choker ☺️ I hope you like it! ✨ I'm planning on drawing Cinderella with her dress because I really love the design of the 2015 version! ❤️ Mulan will be next!
Ariel, Mala Sirena
Ariel, Mala Sirena

Watch and you'll see, someday I'll be part of your world 🎶 Reposted this to have Cinderella (previous post) and other future Disney Princesses artworks near to each other ☺️ Thank you so much everyone for your kind comments and support!!
Mulan
Mulan

BE A MAN!! With all the strength of a raging fire, Mysterious as the dark side of the moon! 🎶 Mulan fan art finally done! I really love this movie, it's my most favorite! A courageous girl who pretended to be a boy to save his father and saved the country! My first batch of Disney Princess series is done, next theme will be the princess are looking away instead of looking at the viewer. ❤️ I'll draw Rapunzel, Tiana and Belle next 💖
Mjesečeva ratnica
Mjesečeva ratnica

Finally done! I'm really honored that Paigeeworld invited me to do the lineart for the Sailor Moon coloring contest! Ahh I really love Sailor Moon! I want to draw the other Sailors too, if only we have 48 hours in a day (I know I keep on saying this lol) Back to commission with @cowboy.ninja !
Elsa, Frozen
Alisa u zemlji čudesa
Alisa u zemlji čudesa

This is my art preview for the REWRITTEN ARTBOOK: ALICE IN WONDERLAND ( PREORDERS NOW OPEN! ) This artbook will retell a story of Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carol, but the twist is it will be visually retold by different amazing artists. Each scenes will depend on the artist's interpretation. The profits for this book will go to Charity for Breast Cancer Awareness.