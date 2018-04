Fanovi Mulan su bijesni što je iz igrane verzije, čini se, izbačen jedan od ključnih likova

saddened to report it’s basically been confirmed that li shang will not be in the live-action mulan.

the mulan casting call has been confirmed to be accurate. donnie yen was cast as “commander tung,” who is in the description for “chen honghui.”

rest in peace bisexual icon. pic.twitter.com/7El8TDhJg5

