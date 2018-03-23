Staro, a novo

Ovaj šarmantan vintage trend prevladao je kupaonicama posljednjih sezona

Ovakve pločice izgledaju klasično i vintage, a u isto vrijeme suvremeno i nevjerojatno su šarmantne i šik

Novi trendovi u dizajnu dolaze i odlaze, ali uvijek nekako cirkuliraju i vraćaju se oni naizgled već zaboravljeni, stari trendovi. Isti je slučaj i trenutno s pločicama u obliku riblje kosti u kupaonicama, koje su, nakon nekog vremena, ponovno postale hit i mnogi ih odjednom žele u svojim stanovima i kućama.

Najviše je super što ovako postavljene pločice s ostalim manje ili više vintage komadima namještaja, kadama, umivaonicima i dodacima kupaonicama daju taj neki francuski štih davnih vremena, a realno, francuski štih u bilo kojem obliku uvijek je dobra opcija. U dizajnu interijera pogotovo.

Iako su više klasične nego moderne, za sve one koji preferiraju upravo takav, bezvremenski stil, ovaj je trend apsolutno savršen. Našle smo neke lijepe fotke kupaonica s ovakvim pločicama na Instagramu, pa se možete inspirirati ako i vi volite ovakav dizajn i uskoro planirate renovaciju kupaonice.

Francuski, vintage štih u nešto suvremenijem izdanju

