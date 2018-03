Novi Instagram trend kojem ne možemo odoljeti su prekrasni komadi od zelenog mramora, evo najboljih

✌🏼🤞🏼👌🏼🤘🏼 We've got your coffee table, console or bedside glam covered with our new Brass Hands, head to the website to pre-order now for September!!! #fentonandfenton #brasshand #greenmarble #mrfentonsrugs ✌🏼

A post shared by Fenton & Fenton (@fenton_and_fenton) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:29am PDT