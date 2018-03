Ovakvi muškarci navodno preferiraju punije žene, a stručnjaci objašnjavaju zašto to uopće nije toliko blesavo otkriće

Lil booty, big booty- they're all beautiful 🍑 I remember when I was growing up I hated that I didn't have a smaller bum. Now I'm like 🤷🏻‍♀️ My body won't appeal to everyone and I'm cool with that, I'm content with the rolls, the cellulite and the varicose veins. None of it defines me and It shouldn't for you. 💛 Wearing @maryhollandlingerie Isabella set

