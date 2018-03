Jeleni Veljači netko je opet ostavio uvredljiv komentar na Instagramu, sad je na udaru njezin muž

do you celebrate #valentinesday ? we actually dont but since we're #parents we celebrate every fucking single moment that we spend together without a little beautiful tyrant saying #mom don't talk to dad he is singing with me now!" or without diapers poop on our hands thermometers late night showers to take the fever down pushing strollers whilst carying babies tantrums (…) ili kako moj muz to kaze na lijepom nasem "jedva cekam da provedemo tri dana negdje bez tog naseg prekrasnog savrsenog djeteta!" #truestory #reallifeparenthood #stolenmoments #aboutlastnight #inlove #celebratelove whenever you feel like it ❤🌹👫

A post shared by Jelena Veljača (@jelka12) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:09am PST