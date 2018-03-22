“No, ovaj je muškarac prihvatio svaku moju oblinu, svaku udubinu, svaki kilogram i svaku bubuljicu u posljednjih deset godina i uvijek se trudio podsjećati me da sam lijepa, čak i kad se moj unutarnji glas ne slaže s time”
Ljudi na Internetu ponekad jednostavno znaju biti neviđeno podli i znatiželjni, a s obzirom da je to mjesto gdje svatko anonimno može reći što misli, čak i ako je to nešto potpuna nebuloza, idealan je za ružne i ljubomorne komentare. A upravo jedan takav primila je i 29-godišnja fotografkinja Jenna Kutcher, kojoj je netko na Instagramu poslao poruku ozbiljno se pitajući “Kako je uspjela uhvatiti tako zgodnog supruga?”
THE REALITY OF GOING VIRAL: We’ve spent the last few days gawking at the fact that society believes that seeing two people (who happen to have different body types) in love is newsworthy, and yet we are embracing it whole heartedly because it means that we get to share our message with YOU, with the world. 〜 We are not our bodies. I am not defined by titles like “curvy” or plus size, Drew is not defined by “Mr. Six Pack.” At the end of the day, we are the girl and the guy who fell in love and started dating in college after @kickingitwithkutch lost a bet that led to a first kiss – the rest is history. 〜 Our story is has held ups and down, light and loss and we’ve chosen to show up and turn the mess into our message. Because we believe the world is hungry for REAL and going viral has proven that. 〜 Here we are: Jenna and Drew, a small town couple who are as normal as they come and more in love today than the day they said “I do.” You might have met us because of our bodies but I pray you fall in love with our hearts and souls and stick around awhile. Will you? 〜 Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Jenna je ovoj, ali i svim drugim osobama koje su imale bilo kakve negativne i ružne komentare na njenu vezu s njenim suprugom, 31-godišnjim trenerom Drewom, odgovorila na najpozitivniji i najbolji mogući način. Evo što im je napisala.
‘Osjećam se bezvrijednom i često, smišljajući narative u svojoj glavi, razmišljam o tome kako ga ne zaslužujem baš zato što nisam mršava’
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
“Netko mi je jednom na Instagramu poslao poruku i rekao da ne može vjerovati da sam ja uspjela uhvatiti frajera koji je zgodan poput Drewa. I moram priznati, ovaj me komentar užasno negativno iznenadio. Dobar dio mojih nesigurnosti vezanih uz vlastito tijelo imam upravo zbog toga što sam udana za gospodina Trbušni mišići. Kako sam ja, djevojka s oblinama, dobila baš njega? Osjećam se bezvrijednom i često, smišljajući narative u svojoj glavi, razmišljam o tome kako ga ne zaslužujem baš zato što nisam mršava.
No, ovaj je muškarac prihvatio svaku moju oblinu, svaku udubinu, svaki kilogram i svaku bubuljicu u posljednjih deset godina i uvijek se trudio podsjećati me da sam lijepa, čak i kad se moj unutarnji glas ne slaže s time.
Stoga, da, moja bedra se dodiruju, moje ruke su velike, moja guza je velika, ali to samo znači da me ima više kako bi me on mogao voljeti i baš sam zato izabrala muškarca koji će sve to moći prihvatiti (i mnogo više od toga). I ja sam mnogo više od vlastitog tijela, baš kao što je i on, baš kao što ste i vi. Kliknite dva puta ako mislite da prava ljubav ne poznaje veličinu”, napisaa je Jenna ispod njihove zajedničke fotke na Instagramu i – mnogo je ljudi kliknulo dva puta. Fotka je dosad skupila gotovo 80 tisuća lajkova i hrpu pozitivnih komentara podrške.
Pljesak za pozitivu! #samoljubav ❤
I just wanted to quick say how weird this whole “going viral” thing has been while we’re showing up on all the main news sites and suddenly newsworthy. Holy, there’s a lot of new faces hanging out here, what’s up!? If you’ve been here awhile, thanks for being awesome! I love what’s happening and I love how more people are getting to see what our married life is like, but that’s why it’s so weird to me in the first place. We’re just an average, Midwest married couple who hangs with their dogs and loves having fun together. Isn’t marriage supposed to be about love, acceptance and cherishing one another no matter what? The way we look has nothing to do with the way we love and viral or not, we’re just thankful to have each other and inspire others. At the end of the day worthiness can’t come from other people’s opinions of you, it has to come from within and if doing life with my beautiful wife is newsworthy, then let us be an example of what real #relationshipgoals are! 👫🙌🏼🐶 Tag your partner in crime below if you love them no matter what! . THANK YOU 📸 @mrslindseyroman!