VIŠE IH NIKAD NEĆETE GLEDATI ISTIM OČIMA: Evo kako su se snimale poznate filmske scene, ostat ćete paf

Svijet kinematografije danas je pravo čarobnjaštvo. Najzgodniji glumci lako se pretvaraju u čudovišta, a uz pomoć računalne grafike doslovno se može napraviti sve što možete i ne možete zamisliti. I što je najvažnije, toliko je uznapredovala da ju je nemoguće razlikovati od stvarnosti. Zavirili smo iza zastora filmske produkcije i donijeli vam najzanimljivije fotografije te čarobne industrije. Holivudske filmove više nikad nećete gledati istim očima.
Ovaj tip ima genijalan posao
Priprema šminke za ‘Deadpoola’
In order to get the level of detail I wanted on my #deadpool makeup, I spent a good deal of time prepainting my silicone appliances. My great friends at @SkinIlustratorOfficial and @ppipremiereproducts made me this awesome Deadpool pallet( in español) which had every color I needed to touch up Mr. Pool. I also used @tgoreart and his #bloodline paints to design the paint scheme. ( all of which were sealed in with a thin layer of Baldiez) Other great products that I ( and my actors) couldn't live without were @roxannerizzo @rcmamakeup @maccosmetics @dermaflage @therealve 's famous brushes and @bdelliumtools brushes. Thanks to you all we've made history. ( and some cool makeups) #makeup #makeupartist #prosthetics #specialeffectsmakeup #blood #gross #scars #marvel #superhero #chimmichanga #mercwithamouth OMG, can't forget the @themakeuplight Saved my life. 👍🏻👍🏻 Buy one now.
Čak ni plašt nije stvaran
Čudovište postoji i ogromno je
Let's go back to the making of that beautiful Monster we made for: A MONSTER CALLS! #amc #amonstercalls #unmonstruovieneaverme #jabayona #felicityjones #sigourneyweaver #lewismacdougall #liamneeson #ddt #ddtsfx #makeup #specialmakeup #makeupeffects #animatronics #silicone #work #professional #art #artwork #ilovemyjob #insta #isntamood #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday #poblenou #instapoblenou #barcelona #mechanical
Carla and me checking the fingers movement. #amc #amonstercalls #unmonstruovieneaverme #jabayona #felicityjones #sigourneyweaver #lewismacdougall #liamneeson #ddt #ddtsfx #makeup #specialmakeup #makeupeffects #animatronics #silicone #work #professional #art #artwork #ilovemyjob #insta #isntamood #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday #poblenou #instapoblenou #barcelona #mechanical
I eksplozija je prava
Svježe obojena beba od silikona
Od lijepe cure do ružnog stvorenja
Glumac mora zamišljati zmije
Kako prekrivaju kosu
1-Felicity at 4am. 2- flat down the hair and vinyl baldcap. 3- Silicone prosthetic baldcap with hair punched work. #amc #amonstercalls #unmonstruovieneaverme #jabayona #felicityjones #sigourneyweaver #lewismacdougall #liamneeson #ddt #ddtsfx #makeup #specialmakeup #makeupeffects #animatronics #silicone #work #professional #art #artwork #ilovemyjob #picoftheday #poblenou #barcelona #mechanical #starwarsrogueone #rogueone
Za ogromnu gorilu ipak trebaju trikovi
Day 1. Kicking off production. #RAMPAGE. In our story we have three animals (gorilla, crocodile and a wolf) who fall victim to evil genetic editing, rapidly changing every strand of their DNA so they grow, evolve and mutate. Everything becomes amplified.. their size, strength, speed, agility.. and violent aggression. One of the animals infected – a rare Albino gorilla named, George, is my best friend. George, is played by 6'9 @tallie7487, (Jason Liles, pictured here). Jason has been studying gorillas for months now preparing for this motion capture role. Gorilla movements, body language, and all emotions – joy, pain, sadness, love, aggression etc. It's insane when you get around this man and how he's able to brilliantly embody a gorilla. This is the most fascinating advanced VFX/motion cap process I've ever worked with in my career. Incredible learning curve for me. We have the best mo-cap team in the world (WETA Digital) working on our gigantic RAMPAGE MONSTERS and you'll get a taste of this new technology in the upcoming WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES as well as James Cameron's AVATARS. With all the cool advanced technology in our movie, the #1 thing you're gonna experience when you watch it, is FUN. Because when my best friend, George no happy, then me no happy. And when me no happy.. bad people become our lunch. #Day1 #KickingOffProduction #RAMPAGE🦍
When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He's wearing a "facial capture helmet" and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role – facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology. #WETADigital #Hydraulx #Rampage #MyHangryBestFriend
Nisu ni svi kostimi stvarni
Tek jedan običan snimatelj
Protetska šminka u ‘Igri prijestolja’
As Emmy season is upon us, we would love you to consider us in the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup category for Game of Thrones. Here’s a look at some of our crew’s sterling work from Season 7. Many thanks and happy voting! #emmys #gameofthrones #prostheticmakeup #makeupeffects #makeupfx #makeup #bgfx #specialeffectsmakeup #got7
Nije jednostavno ubiti kita ubojicu
Lola and Lola 2 ready to shoot. #fuerteventura #canarias #islascanarias #paradise #orca #orcawhale #killerwhale #ballena #sculpture #ddt #ddtsfx #ddtcrew #teamwork #lovely #love #cute #goodvibes #goodwork #huge #massive #elfarodelasorcas #instagood #instamood #instadaily #instamoment #lolatheorcawhale #silicone #friends #animatronics #mechanisms
I ovo je čudovište stvarno
Minijaturna ulica za ‘Petra Pana’
Tenk u ‘Indiani Jonesu’
Stvar je pravog kuta
Najveća tajna ‘Gospodara prstenova’
Supermanov let
