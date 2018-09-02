Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
HOLIVUDSKI TRIKOVI

VIŠE IH NIKAD NEĆETE GLEDATI ISTIM OČIMA: Evo kako su se snimale poznate filmske scene, ostat ćete paf

Foto: Reddit Autor: Webcafe.hr 15:27 02.09.2018

Nešto što izgleda stvarno često je tek dobra grafika, ali i obrnuto

Svijet kinematografije danas je pravo čarobnjaštvo. Najzgodniji glumci lako se pretvaraju u čudovišta, a uz pomoć računalne grafike doslovno se može napraviti sve što možete i ne možete zamisliti. I što je najvažnije, toliko je uznapredovala da ju je nemoguće razlikovati od stvarnosti. Zavirili smo iza zastora filmske produkcije i donijeli vam najzanimljivije fotografije te čarobne industrije. Holivudske filmove više nikad nećete gledati istim očima.

OTKRIVENA NAJVEĆA TAJNA FILMA ‘KO TO TAMO PEVA’: Ovako je trebao izgledati njegov kraj da se Tito nije umiješao

Ovaj tip ima genijalan posao

Priprema šminke za ‘Deadpoola’

In order to get the level of detail I wanted on my #deadpool makeup, I spent a good deal of time prepainting my silicone appliances. My great friends at @SkinIlustratorOfficial and @ppipremiereproducts made me this awesome Deadpool pallet( in español) which had every color I needed to touch up Mr. Pool. I also used @tgoreart and his #bloodline paints to design the paint scheme. ( all of which were sealed in with a thin layer of Baldiez) Other great products that I ( and my actors) couldn't live without were @roxannerizzo @rcmamakeup @maccosmetics @dermaflage @therealve 's famous brushes and @bdelliumtools brushes. Thanks to you all we've made history. ( and some cool makeups) #makeup #makeupartist #prosthetics #specialeffectsmakeup #blood #gross #scars #marvel #superhero #chimmichanga #mercwithamouth OMG, can't forget the @themakeuplight Saved my life. 👍🏻👍🏻 Buy one now.

A post shared by Bill Corso (@bcorso) on

Čak ni plašt nije stvaran

Čudovište postoji i ogromno je

I eksplozija je prava

Svježe obojena beba od silikona

Od lijepe cure do ružnog stvorenja

Glumac mora zamišljati zmije

Kako prekrivaju kosu

Za ogromnu gorilu ipak trebaju trikovi

Day 1. Kicking off production. #RAMPAGE. In our story we have three animals (gorilla, crocodile and a wolf) who fall victim to evil genetic editing, rapidly changing every strand of their DNA so they grow, evolve and mutate. Everything becomes amplified.. their size, strength, speed, agility.. and violent aggression. One of the animals infected – a rare Albino gorilla named, George, is my best friend. George, is played by 6'9 @tallie7487, (Jason Liles, pictured here). Jason has been studying gorillas for months now preparing for this motion capture role. Gorilla movements, body language, and all emotions – joy, pain, sadness, love, aggression etc. It's insane when you get around this man and how he's able to brilliantly embody a gorilla. This is the most fascinating advanced VFX/motion cap process I've ever worked with in my career. Incredible learning curve for me. We have the best mo-cap team in the world (WETA Digital) working on our gigantic RAMPAGE MONSTERS and you'll get a taste of this new technology in the upcoming WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES as well as James Cameron's AVATARS. With all the cool advanced technology in our movie, the #1 thing you're gonna experience when you watch it, is FUN. Because when my best friend, George no happy, then me no happy. And when me no happy.. bad people become our lunch. #Day1 #KickingOffProduction #RAMPAGE🦍

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He's wearing a "facial capture helmet" and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role – facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology. #WETADigital #Hydraulx #Rampage #MyHangryBestFriend

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Nisu ni svi kostimi stvarni

#MakingofMonday Man of Steel

A post shared by MPC Film (@mpc_film) on

Tek jedan običan snimatelj

Protetska šminka u ‘Igri prijestolja’

Nije jednostavno ubiti kita ubojicu

I ovo je čudovište stvarno

Minijaturna ulica za ‘Petra Pana’

Lying down on the job – a miniature London street for 'Peter Pan' (2003)

A post shared by ILMVFX (@ilmvfx) on

Tenk u ‘Indiani Jonesu’

Stvar je pravog kuta

Najveća tajna ‘Gospodara prstenova’

Supermanov let

