VEĆU GENIJALNOST NISTE U ŽIVOTU VIDJELI: Ne, ovo nije ono što mislite! Ekipa gleda i ne vjeruje od čega su ove slike

Cijeli internet bruji o njemu, čovjeku koji slike i fotografije rekreira uz pomoć – hrane
Umjetnik Harley Langberg (32) iz New Yorka stvara portrete slavnih osoba, kao i popularnih televizijskih te filmskih likova koristeći hranu koju pronalazi u svojoj kuhinji.
View this post on Instagram
Recently I got a bunch of new followers and I wanted to do another intro. I was born and raised in NYC. Went to college in Chicago and studied Economics and Mandarin. I love languages and besides English and Chinese, I speak Spanish and Russian. By day I work for a family office/investment firm handling operations, investor relations, and business development. I’ve been married to my husband Zach since June of 2017. He’s a pediatric ophthalmologist and has been my biggest food art support since I started this back in 2013. We live in downtown NYC. When I’m not working or creating food art, I enjoy working out, taking hip hop dance classes, cooking, and traveling. I’m so appreciative each and every day for your ongoing support! I’d love to learn more about you as well so feel free to share!
Na kuhanje svake kreacije potroši do dva sata, kombinirajući svježe voće i povrće, pire od krumpira, ribu, meso i druge ukusne sastojke. Njegova umjetnost hrane postala je toliko impresivna da je Langberg dosad okupio cijelu vojsku obožavatelja na Instagramu.
15 SLIKA OD KOJIH ĆETE OSTATI PAF: Netko je stavio stare i nove slike celebova jedne kraj drugih, pazite koliko su se mijenjali
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone! It’s been a while since I’ve made an introduction. I’m Harley of @harleysfood_art and I started creating food art about 7 years ago after seeing a food art photography exhibition. I completely fell in love with it as it unites my two passions of food and art. My main job is working with my family office of over 100 years where we come across amazing innovators with unique technologies in all different fields and help them with funding, business development, and marketing. I live in NYC (where I was also born and raised) with my husband Zach who is a pediatric ophthalmologist. As many of you already know, our family is growing as we are expecting a baby girl due this December with the help of our incredible surrogate. Besides business and food art, I love to cook, workout, hip hop dance, and travel – exploring new cultures and cuisines. I so appreciate everyone’s support likes and comments. They all mean so much to me and glad I can be a little source of happiness for you each day. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy and thanks for following along!
Nema gdje već nije sudjelovao
Harley se već našao i u povjerenstvu za kreacije u vrhunskim umjetničkim galerijama i muzejima, njegova djela objavljena su u knjigama, a o njemu su emitirale brojne TV emisije širom SAD-a.
“Moja obitelj voli moje kreacije i najveća mi je podrška u radu”, skromno je izjavio kreativni Njujorčanin, koji je već sakupio impozantan broj genijalnih remek-djela od hrane. Mi smo s njegova Instagram profila probrali samo neka od njih.
View this post on Instagram
RIP Kobe Bryant 💔🏀 Kobe was a true talent who touched so many people. He will truly be missed. I made this piece as a tribute to him using mashed potatoes mixed with @unicornsuperfoods blue spirulina and beetroot powder, turmeric, and black food coloring, and turnip. #foodart
View this post on Instagram
Zach and I got to see @jokermovie last night and we absolutely loved it!! So worth the hype! Joaquin Phoenix was brilliant as Joker. Here I made him using mashed potatoes, yogurt, @indiatree natural food coloring, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, turnip, and sea beans. #foodart
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait to see IT Chapter Two! Here’s Pennywise made using mashed potatoes, @indiatree natural red food coloring, black food coloring, yogurt, spaghetti dyed with @indiatree natural food coloring, eggplant, turnip, lemon, and oyster mushrooms. This piece was not made for eating however I will be cooking the delicious oyster mushrooms tonight! 🤡 #foodart
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday George Lucas! In honor of his birthday, I made my favorite character from Star Wars, Chewbacca! He’s made out of whole wheat pasta mixed with worcestershire sauce, black bean noodles, rye bread, apple, eggplant, turnip, and mashed potatoes mixed with @indiatree natural food coloring. Have a great day everyone! #foodart
View this post on Instagram
Here’s my Freddie Mercury food art portrait made using mashed potatoes dyed with beets, soy sauce, and @indiatree natural food coloring, black pasta, turnips, pears, purple onions, apples, and limes. Thanks for the inspiration @demealprepper! Be sure to check out her amazing Freddie portrait!
Imaš komentar?