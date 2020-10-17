VEĆU GENIJALNOST NISTE U ŽIVOTU VIDJELI: Ne, ovo nije ono što mislite! Ekipa gleda i ne vjeruje od čega su ove slike

View this post on Instagram

Recently I got a bunch of new followers and I wanted to do another intro. I was born and raised in NYC. Went to college in Chicago and studied Economics and Mandarin. I love languages and besides English and Chinese, I speak Spanish and Russian. By day I work for a family office/investment firm handling operations, investor relations, and business development. I’ve been married to my husband Zach since June of 2017. He’s a pediatric ophthalmologist and has been my biggest food art support since I started this back in 2013. We live in downtown NYC. When I’m not working or creating food art, I enjoy working out, taking hip hop dance classes, cooking, and traveling. I’m so appreciative each and every day for your ongoing support! I’d love to learn more about you as well so feel free to share!