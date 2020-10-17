Freemail Prijavi se

Svaštara

INTERNET NA APARATIMA

VEĆU GENIJALNOST NISTE U ŽIVOTU VIDJELI: Ne, ovo nije ono što mislite! Ekipa gleda i ne vjeruje od čega su ove slike

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 14:01 17.10.2020

Cijeli internet bruji o njemu, čovjeku koji slike i fotografije rekreira uz pomoć – hrane

Umjetnik Harley Langberg (32) iz New Yorka stvara portrete slavnih osoba, kao i popularnih televizijskih te filmskih likova koristeći hranu koju pronalazi u svojoj kuhinji.

View this post on Instagram

Recently I got a bunch of new followers and I wanted to do another intro. I was born and raised in NYC. Went to college in Chicago and studied Economics and Mandarin. I love languages and besides English and Chinese, I speak Spanish and Russian. By day I work for a family office/investment firm handling operations, investor relations, and business development. I’ve been married to my husband Zach since June of 2017. He’s a pediatric ophthalmologist and has been my biggest food art support since I started this back in 2013. We live in downtown NYC. When I’m not working or creating food art, I enjoy working out, taking hip hop dance classes, cooking, and traveling. I’m so appreciative each and every day for your ongoing support! I’d love to learn more about you as well so feel free to share!

A post shared by Harley's Food Art (@harleysfood_art) on

Na kuhanje svake kreacije potroši do dva sata, kombinirajući svježe voće i povrće, pire od krumpira, ribu, meso i druge ukusne sastojke. Njegova umjetnost hrane postala je toliko impresivna da je Langberg dosad okupio cijelu vojsku obožavatelja na Instagramu.

15 SLIKA OD KOJIH ĆETE OSTATI PAF: Netko je stavio stare i nove slike celebova jedne kraj drugih, pazite koliko su se mijenjali

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone! It’s been a while since I’ve made an introduction. I’m Harley of @harleysfood_art and I started creating food art about 7 years ago after seeing a food art photography exhibition. I completely fell in love with it as it unites my two passions of food and art. My main job is working with my family office of over 100 years where we come across amazing innovators with unique technologies in all different fields and help them with funding, business development, and marketing. I live in NYC (where I was also born and raised) with my husband Zach who is a pediatric ophthalmologist. As many of you already know, our family is growing as we are expecting a baby girl due this December with the help of our incredible surrogate. Besides business and food art, I love to cook, workout, hip hop dance, and travel – exploring new cultures and cuisines. I so appreciate everyone’s support likes and comments. They all mean so much to me and glad I can be a little source of happiness for you each day. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy and thanks for following along!

A post shared by Harley's Food Art (@harleysfood_art) on

Nema gdje već nije sudjelovao

Harley se već našao i u povjerenstvu za kreacije u vrhunskim umjetničkim galerijama i muzejima, njegova djela objavljena su u knjigama, a o njemu su emitirale brojne TV emisije širom SAD-a.

“Moja obitelj voli moje kreacije i najveća mi je podrška u radu”, skromno je izjavio kreativni Njujorčanin, koji je već sakupio impozantan broj genijalnih remek-djela od hrane. Mi smo s njegova Instagram profila probrali samo neka od njih.

