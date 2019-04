U 7 DANA SPAVALA SA 7 STRANACA: Nakon prvog je plakala, a nakon zadnjeg došla do velikog priznanja

View this post on Instagram

Good morning hoes ☀️⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ PS- In keeping with my honesty theme, I look like death warmed up today. I'm still battling a bad bug from my flight home to Australia. So I'm posting a pic from a couple of months ago where I look cute and happy because I don't feel like putting my snotty red-nosed face in front of the camera today, but I still wanted to say hi. If you have any home remedies for fighting a virus, I'd love you to share them! 🙏