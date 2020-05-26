SVI ZINU KAD KAŽE KOLIKO JE STARA: Ova baka golica maštu i upola mlađima. Fotografije su joj opasne za srce

View this post on Instagram

👌🏼Confident in my goals this year. I’m learning more about myself then ever. I’ve invested so much more time to my nutritional health and I’m so excited to start experimenting more in the kitchen. I never thought I’d be in my kitchen more but at my age, everything I eat will determine my gains and overall health. Life is definitely different at 40. I can not eat junk food, fast food or anything that isn’t “real”. It’s challenging at times because it takes more time to go to 3 different stores, washing veggies and prepare them. It’s not a quick process and I don’t like delivery meal plan food. I like to see my food freshly prepared. So with that being said, I have to do the work. It’s all about making time and staying dedicated. Because life matters and my family loves the healthiest version of me and that’s what I’m all about with my family. Setting the example to my healthy little big family 👩🏻👧🏻👧🏻👨🏼👩🏻👧🏻#healthylifestyle#fortheloveofhealth#fitmom#fitnessmotivation