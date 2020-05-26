SVI ZINU KAD KAŽE KOLIKO JE STARA: Ova baka golica maštu i upola mlađima. Fotografije su joj opasne za srce

Želja joj je inspirirati druge žene da prestanu skrivati svoje godine
Mlada baka iz Kalifornije šokirala je svoje pratitelje na Instagramu kada je napokon objavila koliko je stara. Alice Vasquez na toj društvenoj mreži redovito objavljuje svoje zavodljive fotografije, koje oduševljavaju njezinih 34.400 pratitelja.
Baka samo na papiru
Zanosan Instagram model nedavno je šokirao obožavatelje otkrivši da ima 41 godinu! Želja joj je inspirirati druge žene da prestanu skrivati svoje godine. Alice, koja radi i kao instruktorica joge, ostala je trudna sa samo 16 godina, a već tri godine poslije rodila je i drugo dijete.
Njezina djeca također su rano postala roditelji, tako da je atraktivna Alice baka samo “na papiru”, ali to se ni iz čega ne može zaključiti. Za sebe tvrdi da nije kao druge žene njezinih godina.
Rođendan u Las Vegasu
“Dvadesete su mi proletjele jer sam već imala dvoje djece i nisam imala vremena stati i razmišljati o životu. U tridesetima sam upoznala sebe bolje nego ikad, shvatila svoj put i svrhu, a i postala sam baka”, ispričala je Vasquez za Daily Star.
Svoj 40. rođendan proslavila je s kćeri i prijateljicama u Las Vegasu, čime je još jednom potvrdila da je sve, samo ne tipična baka.
