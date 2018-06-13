Days works better with Scania? 😄 have a great lunch guys 🍒 Just a few more stops, then it's time to truck home, bye bye Stockholm 💋 #chillin #scania #v8 #vabis #truckergirl #trucking #stockholm #luleå #truckerlife #scaniapower #kingoftheroad #bigrig #dirty #lastbilsstation

A post shared by 🇸🇪 Angelica Bubbles Larsson ♡♡ (@angelica.larsson) on Jul 27, 2016 at 3:23am PDT