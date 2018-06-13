Ova vozačica kamiona iz Švedske pravi je ‘eyecandy’.
Angelica ‘Bubbles’ Larsson otkrivena je još 2016. godine te je više puta proglašena najsexy vozačicom. Osim fatalnog izgleda, Angelica je vrhunska u svom poslu. Ova talentirana mlada dama osim talenta za vožnju obožava i adrenalinske sportove. Bilo da je u pitanju cesta ili voda, ona se izvrsno snalazi.
“Moj hobi je moj posao. Održavam izvrsnu kondiciju te se trudim dobro hraniti ne bi li se mogla nositi sa fizičkim zadacima s kojima se susrečem”, kaže Angelica koja je počela voziti teretna vozila sa samo 19 godina.
“Možda će zvučati smiješno, ali moj san je putovati po svijetu i upoznavati različite ceste te testirati nove kamione. Isto tako želim pokazati curama da mogu raditi sve što mogu i muškarci”, zaključila je ova seksipilna Šveđanka.
Just another cloudy Tuesday 🌫😊 Don't miss to do the daily votes on me 😄 it really means a lot, the link is in my bio ❤❤ help me win this 🦊 I'm still in the lead in my group.. but in the end all the no1 girls will "fight" against each other (60 groups 😫) A big thanks to everyone that is doing the positive votes 😄 it's all for a good cause you know 😘 #missjetset2017 #truckergirl #Volvofh #horsepower #dieselgirl #diesel #dieseltruck #dumptruck #missjetset
Just a girl thing I guess 😄💎The autumn is almost here 🍁🍂so it's time to make the best of the summer that is left 💞 I'm not ready for the cold yet.. buuut I'll better start preparing for the winter if I'll go to Alaska for some cool stuff 🙄❄ have an great weekend and be safe 😘 don't forget, what goes around comes around ❤ good things happens to good people 💋
😎🌞 I love to do new stuff at work 🚜💨 We've been starting to haul timber packages that I unloaded this morning 🏠 seems like someone is going to build a new house 😊 ooooch det blir Gnarp på freeedag 😄⛟💨 #midswedentrophy #Nytthus #lastbilsstation #AngelicaLarsson #köratraktorärlivet #Fyfanvadjagälskarsommar 👑
Another good day in Stockholm 😄 Even tho I really miss driving in the north, it's been really fun here this week 🦄💨 we've been starting to create an new unloading spot, and yesterday it was so precisely that I could dump both the wagon and the truck ⛟💨 (I know, I have a pile behind me 😂) it's bigger now and soon we will be able to turn on that small platform as well 😄
