VRUĆA CESTA

ŠVEDSKA VOZAČICA KAMIONA ZAPALILA INSTAGRAM: Talentirana plavuša želi testirati nove kamione

Autor: Webcafe.hr 12:38 13.06.2018

Ova vozačica kamiona iz Švedske pravi je ‘eyecandy’.

OVIM RASKOŠNIM LJEPOTICAMA NE SMETA VRUĆINA: Skinule sve nepotrebne krpice sa sebe

SEKSI I BRIŽNE: Nije dosta što su se skinule, nego lajkove mame i adutom protiv kojeg nema obrane

Angelica ‘Bubbles’ Larsson otkrivena je još 2016. godine te je više puta proglašena najsexy vozačicom. Osim fatalnog izgleda, Angelica je vrhunska u svom poslu. Ova talentirana mlada dama osim talenta za vožnju obožava i adrenalinske sportove. Bilo da je u pitanju cesta ili voda, ona se izvrsno snalazi.

“Moj hobi je moj posao. Održavam izvrsnu kondiciju te se trudim dobro hraniti ne bi li se mogla nositi sa fizičkim zadacima s kojima se susrečem”, kaže Angelica koja je počela voziti teretna vozila sa samo 19 godina.

“Možda će zvučati smiješno, ali moj san je putovati po svijetu i upoznavati različite ceste te testirati nove kamione. Isto tako želim pokazati curama da mogu raditi sve što mogu i muškarci”, zaključila je ova seksipilna Šveđanka.

 

