ŠTO STJUARDESE RADE KADA IH NITKO NE VIDI: Za početak, izgledaju jednako fatalno kao i za vrijeme leta

S kojim fotografijama su zapalile društvene mreže, pogledajte u nastavku
Mnogi su se sigurno pitali što stjuardese rade kada ih nitko ne gleda.
Iako se na letu često čine ozbiljne i pomalo rezervirane, nakon što s osmijehom isprate putnike – postanu vrckaste djevojke spremne za ludu zabavu.
S kojim fotografijama su oduševile društvene mreže, pogledajte u nastavku.
View this post on Instagram
𝐀 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐠 & 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟~ ……………………………. . . . . 2 FLAT TIRES & I STILL MADE IT TO WORK!!! #breathe #miracles happen! (Way to finish 2019) #stewardess on #coffee #break #firstbreak #lol #galleygirl #timetomakethedonuts 🍩 where is my @dunkindonuts_usa 😵☕️ #needcaffiene #crew #crewlife #lovewhatyoudo #cabincrew #bonvoyage #jfk #lax #allforthegram 💥👈🏽💥 #vacation much needed #backtowork #2020vision 👀 #ootd #office #fashion #attitudeofgratitude #grateful 💥💥💥 PS- I’m missing my #workwife @skygators 🤍🤍🤍
View this post on Instagram
Last flight of the day 🛫 #traveling #travelers #travelbug #travelholic #travelgram #travelinggram #travelphotography #exploring #explorer #wanderer #wanderlust #doyoutravel #goexplore #travelmore #lovetotravel #wonderfulplaces #roamtheplanet #travellifestyle #flight #flightattendant #flightcrew #love #fashion #lifestyle #blog #adventure #crew #layover #pantyhose
View this post on Instagram
💋💋💋 #traveling#travelers#travelbug#travelholic#travelgram#travelinggram#travelphotography#exploring#explorer#wanderer#wanderlust#doyoutravel#goexplore#travelmore#lovetotravel#wonderfulplaces#roamtheplanet#travellifestyle#flightattendant#me#latina#love#fashion#lifestyle#blog#adventure#fly#crew#newyork#newyorkcity
View this post on Instagram
Just wanted to say a quick hello to all my new followers …. thank you for all the love and support… sending you guys tons of love and light 💋💋💋 see you in the sky 😉😘 #traveling#travelers#travelbug#travelholic#travelgram#travelinggram#travelphotography#exploring#explorer#wanderer#wanderlust#doyoutravel#goexplore#travelmore#lovetotravel#airlines#roamtheplanet#travellifestyle#fly#flight#flightattendant#love#fashion#lifestyle#blog#adventure#crew#nyc#newyork#flightcrew
View this post on Instagram
я как всегда позже всех, в конце дня 🙃 бывших стюардесс не бывает, поэтому, коллеги, все причастные к авиации, с профессиональным праздником — с Днём гражданской авиации 🕊 • с Дашулей у меня самые красивые фотки ♥️ скучаааааю, мои птички ✈️ чистого неба, мягких взлётов, посадок, благодарных клиентов и запоминающихся рейсов и командировок ✨
View this post on Instagram
Это любовь💙🛫 this is a love) questo è amore)) #авиация #а320 #аэропорт #аэробус #бортпроводник #рыжийрыж #командировка #поцелуй #стюардесса #самолёт #экипаж #МинеральныеВоды #любовь #aviationwoman #aviation #airbus #aircraft #crew #crewlifestyle #flightattendant #kissmebeforeflight #love #ladyinred #cabincrew #aviazione #hostess #bacia #aereo #amore #capellirossi
View this post on Instagram
Would you like to buy something from the menu? 🍟 🍟 🍟 #flightattendant #stewardess #cabincrew #stewardesslife #stewie #trolley #trolleydolley #trolleydolly #trolleypic #uniform #traveling #travelgram #exploring #flying #aviation #aviationgeek #makeup #mua #friesbeforeguys #timetofly #airbus #airbusa320 #airbusa319 #airbuslover #layover #somewhere #europe
View this post on Instagram
#cabincrew #pantyhose #flygirl #fly #flightattendant #stewardess ##crewlife #pilotsofinstagram #pilots #pilotlife #airline #crew #captain #hostess #hostesses #beautifulgirls #nylon #cabincrew #pantyhose #flygirl #fly #flightattendant #stewardess #legs #aastews #falife #stockings #trolleydolly #ladies #turkishairlines #fly legs #aastews #falife #stockings #trolleydolly #hostesairplane #turkishairlines #fly #aeroflot #cockpit #lufthansa #friends
View this post on Instagram
@chamling_24 Daily workout routine 💪✈😅 #cabin__crew1 #flightattendant #airhostess #aviation #flywithme #crewlife #stewardess #aviationlovers #uniform #nylon #crewfie #stocking #pantyhose #collants #trollydolly #airbus #aircraft #avgeek #legs #azafata #aeromoça #airlineangels #flygirl #fashion #fitness #travel #germanwings #deltaairlines #americanairlinesflight
View this post on Instagram
@maystraveljournal Daily workout routine 💪✈😅 #cabin__crew1 #flightattendant #airhostess #aviation #flywithme #crewlife #stewardess #aviationlovers #uniform #nylon #crewfie #stocking #pantyhose #collants #trollydolly #airbus #aircraft #avgeek #legs #azafata #aeromoça #airlineangels #flygirl #fashion #fitness #travel #germanwings #deltaairlines #americanairlinesflight
