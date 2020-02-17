Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
KAKO SU SAMO NESTAŠNE

ŠTO STJUARDESE RADE KADA IH NITKO NE VIDI: Za početak, izgledaju jednako fatalno kao i za vrijeme leta

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 20:19 17.02.2020

S kojim fotografijama su zapalile društvene mreže, pogledajte u nastavku

Mnogi su se sigurno pitali što stjuardese rade kada ih nitko ne gleda.

Iako se na letu često čine ozbiljne i pomalo rezervirane, nakon što s osmijehom isprate putnike – postanu vrckaste djevojke spremne za ludu zabavu.

AKO IMATE SREĆE, ONE ĆE VAS POSLUŽITI: Mislite li da su stjuardese zgodne u uniformama, čekajte tek da ih vidite kad ih skinu

S kojim fotografijama su oduševile društvene mreže, pogledajte u nastavku.

View this post on Instagram

𝐀 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐠 & 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟~ ……………………………. . . . . 2 FLAT TIRES & I STILL MADE IT TO WORK!!! #breathe #miracles happen! (Way to finish 2019) #stewardess on #coffee #break #firstbreak #lol #galleygirl #timetomakethedonuts 🍩 where is my @dunkindonuts_usa 😵☕️ #needcaffiene #crew #crewlife #lovewhatyoudo #cabincrew #bonvoyage #jfk #lax #allforthegram 💥👈🏽💥 #vacation much needed #backtowork #2020vision 👀 #ootd #office #fashion #attitudeofgratitude #grateful 💥💥💥 PS- I’m missing my #workwife @skygators 🤍🤍🤍

A post shared by 🖤 🅢 🅚 🅨 🅒 🅤 🅣 🅘 🅔 🖤 (@skycutie) on

View this post on Instagram

Ready for takeoff ✈️

A post shared by Christena Rose (@christena_rose) on

