Svaštara

ŠTO JE POŠLO PO ZLU?

SLIKANO U PRAVOM (ILI KRIVOM) TRENUTKU: Nakon ovih fotografija više nećete vjerovati ni vlastitim očima

Foto: Reddit Autor: Webcafe.hr 14:54 18.05.2020

Možete li odgonetnuti što se zapravo dogodilo na ovim fotografijama? Nekima je trebalo malo više vremena da shvate

Optičke iluzije uvijek nas iznova zabavljaju i nasmijavaju. Sljedeće fotografije postale su hit upravo zahvaljujući neočekivanim detaljima zbog kojih se doimaju nadrealnima. Korisnici Reddita objavili su ih na subredditu /confusingperspective, gdje su izazvale puno pažnje. Odmah će vam biti jasno zašto.

OVE OPTIČKE ILUZIJE DOVEST ĆE VAS DO LUDILA: Možete li slijediti upute i doći do odgovora?

OPTIČKA ILUZIJA KOJA JE NASMIJALA ČITAV INTERNET: Provjerite i vi jeste li perverznjak ili dobrica

Guy on the right has really long arms from confusing_perspective

Parallax illusion from confusing_perspective

New dog? Or just hair after brushing my dog.. from confusing_perspective

Turtles sky-swimming from confusing_perspective

Long cat from confusing_perspective

My friend has been a little turned around lately from confusing_perspective

Birdie takin a selfie from confusing_perspective

This eagle enjoys boating from confusing_perspective

Did my friend piss his pants? Nope, it’s just the reflection of the chairs in the room. from pics

Took me a minute… from confusing_perspective

Rafiki from Lion King or… pipes? from confusing_perspective

Textures on the church hasn’t loaded yet from confusing_perspective

What the ?! Oh it’s just the handle… from confusing_perspective

Was so excited to see a baby deer on my hike from confusing_perspective

