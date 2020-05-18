Možete li odgonetnuti što se zapravo dogodilo na ovim fotografijama? Nekima je trebalo malo više vremena da shvate
Optičke iluzije uvijek nas iznova zabavljaju i nasmijavaju. Sljedeće fotografije postale su hit upravo zahvaljujući neočekivanim detaljima zbog kojih se doimaju nadrealnima. Korisnici Reddita objavili su ih na subredditu /confusingperspective, gdje su izazvale puno pažnje. Odmah će vam biti jasno zašto.
Guy on the right has really long arms from confusing_perspective
New dog? Or just hair after brushing my dog.. from confusing_perspective
My friend has been a little turned around lately from confusing_perspective
Did my friend piss his pants? Nope, it’s just the reflection of the chairs in the room. from pics
Textures on the church hasn’t loaded yet from confusing_perspective
What the ?! Oh it’s just the handle… from confusing_perspective
Was so excited to see a baby deer on my hike from confusing_perspective
