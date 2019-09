SKOČILI U DUNAV S JUREĆEG VLAKA: Gdje im je bila pamet? Ovu mučnu snimku nećete imati živaca pogledati do kraja

View this post on Instagram

Me Jumping with a Frontflip 180 Twist from this Train in Vienna 🔥🤘🏼 #1KfollowerSpecial 🍌 🎥: @obvisuall Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615