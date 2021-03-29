Freemail Prijavi se

OVO MORATE VIDJETI

ŠALE NA RAČUN BRODA KOJI JE ZAPEO U SUESKOM KANALU SU SVE: Ekipa s Twittera ovoga se puta nadmašila

Foto: Giphy Autor: Webcafe.hr ožu 29, 2021
9:16

Korisnici društvenih mreža osmislili su mnoštvo urnebesnih memova na račun bizarnog prizora

U ponedjeljak ujutro pomaknut je ogromni kontejnerski brod Ever Given koji je gotovo tjedan dana bio zaglavljen u Sueskom kanalu.

Društvene mreže posljednjih dana preplavile su duhoviti memovi na račun fotke koja je obišla svijet. Na njoj bager kopa pokraj golemog broda i u usporedbi s njim izgleda minijaturno i nemoćno.

Korisnici Twittera smislili su mnoštvo šala na račun tog bizarnog prizora.

Webcafe > Svaštara > ŠALE NA RAČUN BRODA KOJI JE ZAPEO U SUESKOM KANALU SU SVE: Ekipa s Twittera ovoga se puta nadmašila
Foto: Giphy Autor: Webcafe.hr 09:16 29.03.2021

