ŠALE NA RAČUN BRODA KOJI JE ZAPEO U SUESKOM KANALU SU SVE: Ekipa s Twittera ovoga se puta nadmašila

Korisnici društvenih mreža osmislili su mnoštvo urnebesnih memova na račun bizarnog prizora

U ponedjeljak ujutro pomaknut je ogromni kontejnerski brod Ever Given koji je gotovo tjedan dana bio zaglavljen u Sueskom kanalu.

Društvene mreže posljednjih dana preplavile su duhoviti memovi na račun fotke koja je obišla svijet. Na njoj bager kopa pokraj golemog broda i u usporedbi s njim izgleda minijaturno i nemoćno.

Korisnici Twittera smislili su mnoštvo šala na račun tog bizarnog prizora.

Meanwhile in the Suez Canal… pic.twitter.com/kn8FbBCu1K — DungeonMaster Ewington 🎲🇪🇺 (@AndiEwington) March 26, 2021

The meme game is strong with this boat stuck in the Suez canal. pic.twitter.com/fQL8rN306I — Chloé Charlier 🌈 (@LOfTheInternet) March 25, 2021

Favourite Suez Canal meme so far pic.twitter.com/cY53NxeECQ — Lily Bailey (@LilyBaileyUK) March 28, 2021

Here is a meme of the container ship blocking the Suez Canal 😂 pic.twitter.com/8E2YMKxnpR — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) March 27, 2021

Ne znam da li je bilo ali pic.twitter.com/k8W4XqaQ7n — Mishomorka (@Mishomor) March 28, 2021