ŠALE NA RAČUN BRODA KOJI JE ZAPEO U SUESKOM KANALU SU SVE: Ekipa s Twittera ovoga se puta nadmašila

Korisnici društvenih mreža osmislili su mnoštvo urnebesnih memova na račun bizarnog prizora
U ponedjeljak ujutro pomaknut je ogromni kontejnerski brod Ever Given koji je gotovo tjedan dana bio zaglavljen u Sueskom kanalu.
Društvene mreže posljednjih dana preplavile su duhoviti memovi na račun fotke koja je obišla svijet. Na njoj bager kopa pokraj golemog broda i u usporedbi s njim izgleda minijaturno i nemoćno.
Korisnici Twittera smislili su mnoštvo šala na račun tog bizarnog prizora.
Meanwhile in the Suez Canal… pic.twitter.com/kn8FbBCu1K
— DungeonMaster Ewington 🎲🇪🇺 (@AndiEwington) March 26, 2021
— Deeba Shadnia (@deebashadnia) March 24, 2021
— Deeba Shadnia (@deebashadnia) March 24, 2021
Even though it's late, I had to create this meme. Here we go.. 2021 #Evergreen #SuezCanal #Ship pic.twitter.com/dkHTnSKKYL
— Vishnu Narayanan (@visnarayanan) March 26, 2021
The meme game is strong with this boat stuck in the Suez canal. pic.twitter.com/fQL8rN306I
— Chloé Charlier 🌈 (@LOfTheInternet) March 25, 2021
Favourite Suez Canal meme so far pic.twitter.com/cY53NxeECQ
— Lily Bailey (@LilyBaileyUK) March 28, 2021
Taking a break from AH’s clownery.
Here is a meme of the container ship blocking the Suez Canal 😂 pic.twitter.com/8E2YMKxnpR
— Mariam (@mimasdiaries) March 27, 2021
My humble offering to the #SuezCanal meme dump. #SuezBLOCKED pic.twitter.com/q6x99UyjLr
— Ryan Camp (@RyanCampOneTime) March 26, 2021
Ne znam da li je bilo ali pic.twitter.com/k8W4XqaQ7n
— Mishomorka (@Mishomor) March 28, 2021
— F (@FrankaOreb) March 27, 2021
It’s 2021 and the world economy is frozen, watching a container ship in the Suez Canal do the “Austin Powers” for 3 days #Evergreen #EverGiven pic.twitter.com/GQUaEnLA8D
— Derek Fox (@partialobs) March 24, 2021
Imaš komentar?