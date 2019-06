‘RAZARATELJ’ ĆE UNIŠTITI ZEMLJU 2036. GODINE?! Znanstvenici propustili bitan detalj koji može voditi do našeg kraja

It may be a decade away, but scientists are marking their calendars for an asteroid flyby in 2029. This 340-meter-wide asteroid called 99942 Apophis will cruise harmlessly by Earth, about 19,000 miles above the surface. See why it's exciting scientists: https://t.co/MKZu3Of4zr pic.twitter.com/iZuCG4fMJr

— NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2019