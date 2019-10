NOVA POZA ZA LJUBITELJE LOLITA: Sada na svim slikama za Instagram morate dodirivati usne

View this post on Instagram

One of today's looks for my shoot with @flaremag watch it all unfold on my SNAPCHAT 👻 –>officialshaym !Can't wait for you all to see it when it comes out in APRIL!💃🏻🇨🇦 #canadaproudeh 💄@patrickta 💇🏽 @luke_chamberlain 👠 @hayley_atkin_ 💅🏼 @carlakaynails 📸 @ninomunoz