Djevojka se ne srami priznati da joj dlake rastu i na leđima i na bradavicama već ponosno pokazuje svoje prirodno tijelo.
Poljakinja Sonia Cytrowska (28) brijala se od svoje 12 godine, no prošle je godine odlučila reći ‘dosta’ i prestati brijati noge, pazuhe i sve ostalo. Tvrdi da joj se u tih godinu dana pouzdanje povećalo, a i njezin dečko uživa u njezinoj dlakavosti. U nastavku možete pogledati kako izgleda žensko tijelo kada godinu dana ne vidi britvicu, možda vam se svidi:
View this post on Instagram
Z dumą prezentuję moją owłosioną pachę. Nie potrafię sobie wyobrazić, że miałabym ją zgolić – to byłaby strata na mojej dojrzałości i kobiecości. Ciekawa jestem jak długie urosną :) With pride I present you my hairy armpit today. I can't imagine to shave it – it would be like less of my maturity and femininity. I'm curious how long these hair will be :) #armpit #hairyarmpit #naturalwoman #bodyhair #loveyourbody #beproudofwhoyouare #loveyourself #proud #polishwoman #freeyourpits #bodyhairloveaffair #bodyhairdontcare #naturalnapacha #włosynaciele #duma #badzdumnazsiebie #niegolesie #eksperymentkobieta
View this post on Instagram
💚 When I was young I thought that I am the only girl in whole world which has bodyhair like this. There were no fast internet in those days, no fb or insta where I could talk with other people. Only collegues from school which all were smooth… or they were shaving in secret just like me ;) I used to hate myself for this hairy line on my belly… Even more! I believe that I don't deserve for love!!! :( It took me almost 14 years to stop thinking like that! I wish all growing girls and young woman has an opportunity to meet one person in their lifes, someone who accept and love his/hers natural body and can teach them how to do this. Maybe some day… :) The power is in ourselves! Stay strong and conscious! Have a beautiful day! ❤ Kiedy byłam młodsza myślałam, że jestem jedyną dziewczyną na świecie, która ma takie włosy na ciele. Wtedy nie było szybkiego internetu, fb czy insta, na których mogłabym porozmawiać z innymi ludźmi. Tylko koleżanki ze szkoły, wszystkie gładkie… lub golące się w ukryciu tak jak ja ;) Kiedyś nienawidziłam siebie za tą linię włosów na moim brzuchu. Powiem więcej! Wierzyłam, że nie zasługuję na miłość!!! :( Zmiana myślenia zajęła mi blisko 14 lat. Chciałabym aby każda dorastająca dziewczynka lub młoda kobieta miały szanse poznać choć jedną osobę w ich życiu, kogoś kto akceptuje i kocha swoje naturalne ciało i mógłby je nauczyć jak to robić. Może pewnego dnia… :) Moc jest w nas! Bądźmy silni i świadomi! Pięknego dnia Wam życzę :) 💛 #loveyourbody #hairywoman #polishgirl #niegolesie #niegolęsię #owłosione #owlosione #wgdyni #bodyacceptance #hairybelly #loveyourselffirst #beautifull #natural #hairygirl #growingup #polishwoman #kochajsiebie #kochamsiebie #świadomość #conscious #love #miłość #nofilter
View this post on Instagram
Big day today! Poczułam się dziś gotowa aby przywdziać czerwień ust. Mam ją zarezerwowaną jedynie na naprawdę dobre dni 😀 Od grudnia nie było dla niej miejsca w moim wizerunku… Od tamtego czasu pracuję nad krzywdzącym przekonaniem, że jestem mniej kobieca przez to, że mam włosy na ciele. Efekty tej pracy cieszą mnie bardzo! Jest mi coraz lepiej we własnej skórze 😊 tej podkreślonej też 💋 — Big day today! I felt ready to wear red lips. I have reserved it only for really good days 😀 Since December, there has been no place for them in my image … Since then I've been working on the harming belief that I'm less feminine because I have hair on my body. The effects of this work enjoy me very much! I am getting better in my own skin 😊 with some extras like makeup too 💋 #redlips #selfconfidence #nofilter #loveyourself #wgdyni #polishgirl #bodypositive #hairygirl #proud #hairyarmpits #hairyarmpit #hairywoman #hairybody #wysokieobcasy #bigday
View this post on Instagram
Today I woke up with one though: "I should SHAVE MY LEGS!" 😖 Today I had a dream in which my female friends and I had a photoshoot 📸, like some kind of special day celebrating our friendship 👭👭👭. We were almost naked, we were only covered with white blankets, and the scenery was delicate, bright and beautiful! 😍 We were in good mood and we were just ourselves, like nothing need to be hidden. Ofcourse I was 100% natural and hairy and noone cares… except the photographer. He took few pics and suddenly said: "OMG have a look on those legs! 😱 (Pointing at me) They are so dark! YOU CAN'T SHOW THIS LEGS TO THE WORLD, YOU ARE SO GROSS! 😲" Then I woke up. 😧 I really wanted to go to the bathroom and shave everything. 😞 For a moment I felt like a hairy monster who don't feet to the world, not like a "modern woman I should be". I gave myself 5 more minutes ⏳ to think again what I WANT TO DO, not should. I realized that I like my hairy armpit, my full hairy eyebrows, my soft hairy pubes, even my hairy belly and back.❤ I accept them and I am not ashamed of them. ❤So should I leave all of them and shave only legs?? I was confused. 😕 I asked my husband what he thinks about it and he gave me an advice 😉 "Put on black tights, you have some time until it will be summer.☀ You don't have to decide now." So here I am 😁 undercover, drinking the best coffee in all city & searching for a good reason in my head not to shave after winter 😊 #bodyhairdontcare #hairylegs #nightmare #tights #naturalwoman #hairywoman #bodyhairmovement #nofilter #advice #wgdyni #gdynia #coffee #vegan #feminism #blackandwhitecoffee #golićczyniegolić
View this post on Instagram
Some time ago I gave myself a word that I won't remove my bodyhair unless I will know that shaving them is entirely my decision. I wanted to stop ads brainwashing my mind & give up thinking "I should shave because everyone is doing this". This is my task list which I made to achieve my goal: -get to know how my body hair will look without any interference, – reach the acceptance to all my body hair while looking in the mirror, – stop being ashamed in front of the others, even if they whisper and stare at me, – be free from need to explain "oh it's just project, I know it looks terrible/unsexy/masculine/etc. It's temporary you know", – be free from belief that I have to fulfill someone's expectation about my appearance, – and finally be free from fear that others will reject me if they will know how I REALLY look like. I knew I will need some time to do my job. It's been more than a year now! ⏳ How about your hairy journey Dear Woman? How do you feel about being unshaved? What do you think about other hairy women? Maybe you want add some items to the list? 💚 *second pic is without any filter #goals #bodyhair #bodyhairdontcare #acceptance #challenge #bodyhairmovement #natural #realme #hairywoman #naturalwoman #stopshaving #bodyacceptance #societystandards #beauty #beautystandards #questioning #finding #thetruth #realwoman #nofilter #poland #wgdyni #niegolesie #natura #kobieta #wyzwanie #cel #akceptacja #cialo #naturalne
Imaš komentar?