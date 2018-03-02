View this post on Instagram

Z dumą prezentuję moją owłosioną pachę. Nie potrafię sobie wyobrazić, że miałabym ją zgolić – to byłaby strata na mojej dojrzałości i kobiecości. Ciekawa jestem jak długie urosną :) With pride I present you my hairy armpit today. I can't imagine to shave it – it would be like less of my maturity and femininity. I'm curious how long these hair will be :) #armpit #hairyarmpit #naturalwoman #bodyhair #loveyourbody #beproudofwhoyouare #loveyourself #proud #polishwoman #freeyourpits #bodyhairloveaffair #bodyhairdontcare #naturalnapacha #włosynaciele #duma #badzdumnazsiebie #niegolesie #eksperymentkobieta