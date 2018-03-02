NIJE SE BRIJALA GODINU DANA, POGLEDAJTE KAKO IZGLEDA: ‘Šumica sva se trese’ jer dečko obožava njezine dlake

Djevojka se ne srami priznati da joj dlake rastu i na leđima i na bradavicama već ponosno pokazuje svoje prirodno tijelo.
Poljakinja Sonia Cytrowska (28) brijala se od svoje 12 godine, no prošle je godine odlučila reći ‘dosta’ i prestati brijati noge, pazuhe i sve ostalo. Tvrdi da joj se u tih godinu dana pouzdanje povećalo, a i njezin dečko uživa u njezinoj dlakavosti. U nastavku možete pogledati kako izgleda žensko tijelo kada godinu dana ne vidi britvicu, možda vam se svidi:
O historii tego zdjęcia piszę tutaj: https://eksperymentkobieta.wordpress.com/2016/12/31/gurrlfur/ Instagram has deleted this pic of me in underwear but some brave student from Manchester want to repost it! She is doing a styling protest against the necessity to shave for a university assignment and asked me if I want to inspire other girls around the world. How awesome is that!! <3 Thank you @gurrlfur Day after day I love my hairybody more and more. Women, remember: you are beautiful just as you are and you can do with your body what the f*uck you want! Love yourself! <3 #motivation #polishgril #polishwoman #polishboy #polishman #hairybody #bodyhairdontcare #bestrong #beautiful #hairywoman #loveyourself #naturalbeauty #bikini #hairybikini #underwear #lingerie #hairylegs #noshave #bodypositive #bodyhairloveaffair
Z dumą prezentuję moją owłosioną pachę. Nie potrafię sobie wyobrazić, że miałabym ją zgolić – to byłaby strata na mojej dojrzałości i kobiecości. Ciekawa jestem jak długie urosną :) With pride I present you my hairy armpit today. I can't imagine to shave it – it would be like less of my maturity and femininity. I'm curious how long these hair will be :) #armpit #hairyarmpit #naturalwoman #bodyhair #loveyourbody #beproudofwhoyouare #loveyourself #proud #polishwoman #freeyourpits #bodyhairloveaffair #bodyhairdontcare #naturalnapacha #włosynaciele #duma #badzdumnazsiebie #niegolesie #eksperymentkobieta
Wiesz, że niektóre kobiety mają włosy na około sutków? Jeśli nie wiesz: to normalne ;) Moje są ciemne i mocne bo usuwałam je przez wiele, wiele lat… To powodowało ból, a włosy wrastały pod skórę :/ Teraz traktuję siebie z szacunkiem i czułością, kocham każdy włos na moim ciele <3 Did you know that some women has hair around their nipples? If you don't know: it's normal ;) Mine are dark and strong because I was removing them for so many years… It caused pain and ingrown under the skin :/ Now I treat myself with respect and tenderness, I love every single hair on my body <3 #freethehairynipple #bodyhair #bodyhairloveaffair #nipples #hairynipples #loveyourbody #loveyourself #bodypositive #femininity #naturalwoman #naturalbody #bodyeducation #noshave #nofilter
My husband asked me some time ago: -Why are posting so ugly pictures? -What does it mean to you "ugly"? -Not attractive, not artistic. -Do you know why? Because I am posting about NORMAL body. Not photoshoped, not iluminated in special way, not posed to look sexy. Media and our minds are overloaded of pictures which shows only one "beautiful" body image and that's why is seems normal to them. But daily life is not like that, it is: ordinary, hairy, with curves, discoloration on the skin, useful not sexual. -You are right… // So! Appreciate your body everyday! Thanks to him you can enjoy life. It does good job for you in every second. And you even don't have to think about it! Love it and it will be serving you for long time. Be grateful for the fact that you have it. No matter how it looks like – it's yours! /// Mój mąż zapytał mnie ostatnio: -Dlaczego dodajesz takie brzydkie zdjęcia? -Co to znaczy dla Ciebie brzydkie? -No takie w ogóle nie atrakcyjne, artystyczne ani trochę. -Wiesz dlaczego? Bo piszę o NORMALNYM ciele. Nie odpicowanym, nie najkorzystniej oświetlonym, bez pozowania żeby wyglądać seksownie. Media i nasze głowy są już tak przeładowane jedynym "pięknym" wizerunkiem ciała, że traktują to jako normalność. A przecież codzienność jest inna: zwyczajna, owłosiona, z fałdkami, przebarwieniami, użyteczna a nie seksualna. -W sumie… masz rację. // Dlatego doceniaj swoje ciało codziennie! Dzięki niemu możesz korzystać z życia. Robi dla Ciebie dobrą robotę w każdej sekundzie, a Ty nawet nie musisz o tym myśleć. Kochaj je, żeby służyło Ci jak najmilej. I bądź wdzięczny/a za to, że je masz. Obojetnie jakie jest – jest Twoje! #bodypositive #loveyourself #dailylife #hairybody #hairywoman #noshave #hairylegs #hairyarmpits #bodyhair #hairy #fitornotfit #selfcare #naturalbeauty #natural #codzienność #polishgirl #kochajsiebie #naturalna #owłosiona #kobieta #niegolesie
💚 When I was young I thought that I am the only girl in whole world which has bodyhair like this. There were no fast internet in those days, no fb or insta where I could talk with other people. Only collegues from school which all were smooth… or they were shaving in secret just like me ;) I used to hate myself for this hairy line on my belly… Even more! I believe that I don't deserve for love!!! :( It took me almost 14 years to stop thinking like that! I wish all growing girls and young woman has an opportunity to meet one person in their lifes, someone who accept and love his/hers natural body and can teach them how to do this. Maybe some day… :) The power is in ourselves! Stay strong and conscious! Have a beautiful day! ❤ Kiedy byłam młodsza myślałam, że jestem jedyną dziewczyną na świecie, która ma takie włosy na ciele. Wtedy nie było szybkiego internetu, fb czy insta, na których mogłabym porozmawiać z innymi ludźmi. Tylko koleżanki ze szkoły, wszystkie gładkie… lub golące się w ukryciu tak jak ja ;) Kiedyś nienawidziłam siebie za tą linię włosów na moim brzuchu. Powiem więcej! Wierzyłam, że nie zasługuję na miłość!!! :( Zmiana myślenia zajęła mi blisko 14 lat. Chciałabym aby każda dorastająca dziewczynka lub młoda kobieta miały szanse poznać choć jedną osobę w ich życiu, kogoś kto akceptuje i kocha swoje naturalne ciało i mógłby je nauczyć jak to robić. Może pewnego dnia… :) Moc jest w nas! Bądźmy silni i świadomi! Pięknego dnia Wam życzę :) 💛 #loveyourbody #hairywoman #polishgirl #niegolesie #niegolęsię #owłosione #owlosione #wgdyni #bodyacceptance #hairybelly #loveyourselffirst #beautifull #natural #hairygirl #growingup #polishwoman #kochajsiebie #kochamsiebie #świadomość #conscious #love #miłość #nofilter
This absolutely beautiful human inspired me to take my picture*. @yazemeenahrossi ❤💙💚💛💜Thank you! So… 😊 Just lying on the morning, feeling comfortable in my skin and with all thoughts in my mind. I am thankfull to my consciousness – it let me love all my body, without excluding parts which are not accepted in society, like bodyhair (on this pic: back hair and leg hair- look closer, you can see them). I feel beautiful and true. ✌ *I covered my body because I don't want to be banned on Insta. #relax #selfacceptance #bodypositivity #bodyhair #hairywoman #hairylegs #hairyback #hairyhairylady #goodmorning #sunlight #bedtime #shadow #beautiful #natural #body #love #gdynia #wgdyni #polishgirl #dzieńdobry
🎂 Cześć! Jestem Sonia! I jestem szczęśliwa, że kocham siebie i pozwalam mojemu ciału być naturalnym! :) Dziękuję, że jesteś tu ze mną w moje 28 urodziny! :) Z okazji mojego ujawnienia się napisałam specjalny post na blogu owlosodprawdy.wordpress.com. Link w bio! 🎈 Hi! My name is Sonia! I am happy, because I love myself and I let my body stay natural! :) Thank you for beeing here at my 28th birdthday! :) #bodyhairpositive #hairyhairylady #owlosodprawdy #polishgirl #polishwoman #birdthday #happy #comingout #comingoutday #acceptance #naturalbody #naturalbeauty #bigday #vegancake #veganbirdthdaycake #loveyourself #urodziny #szczęśliwa #dumna #jestemsobą #podwłos #podwłosstereotypom
Big day today! Poczułam się dziś gotowa aby przywdziać czerwień ust. Mam ją zarezerwowaną jedynie na naprawdę dobre dni 😀 Od grudnia nie było dla niej miejsca w moim wizerunku… Od tamtego czasu pracuję nad krzywdzącym przekonaniem, że jestem mniej kobieca przez to, że mam włosy na ciele. Efekty tej pracy cieszą mnie bardzo! Jest mi coraz lepiej we własnej skórze 😊 tej podkreślonej też 💋 — Big day today! I felt ready to wear red lips. I have reserved it only for really good days 😀 Since December, there has been no place for them in my image … Since then I've been working on the harming belief that I'm less feminine because I have hair on my body. The effects of this work enjoy me very much! I am getting better in my own skin 😊 with some extras like makeup too 💋 #redlips #selfconfidence #nofilter #loveyourself #wgdyni #polishgirl #bodypositive #hairygirl #proud #hairyarmpits #hairyarmpit #hairywoman #hairybody #wysokieobcasy #bigday
New post is coming on my polish blog! (Link in bio) 💛 Dear followers, with this photo I'd like to thank you for beeing here, with me and my hairy project. It is 1 year since I stopped shaving✌💪🙏 Legs are still the most uncomfortable place on my body for me (because of hair). But I know that strong comes with time. So I will wait and try to accept myself more and more with every day 😉 When I appeared here on Insta I would never think that I after 1 year I will have almost 2 000 followers, and that my blog will have 3 300 views by different people, and my posts will be shared more than 200 times. 😵😍😳 Thank you for supporting me! ❤ You are awesome! 😊 #1year #anniversary #blogger #bodyhairmovement #polishgirl #polishwoman #bodyhairdontcare #bodyhair #leghair #hairybody #hairywoman #mirrorselfie #bodypositive #followers #legs #leghairdontcare #stopshaving #naturalbeauty #proud #strong #wgdyni #niegolesie #rocznica #dumna #silna #odważna #kobieta #blogerka #owlosodprawdy #gdyniamojemiasto
Today I woke up with one though: "I should SHAVE MY LEGS!" 😖 Today I had a dream in which my female friends and I had a photoshoot 📸, like some kind of special day celebrating our friendship 👭👭👭. We were almost naked, we were only covered with white blankets, and the scenery was delicate, bright and beautiful! 😍 We were in good mood and we were just ourselves, like nothing need to be hidden. Ofcourse I was 100% natural and hairy and noone cares… except the photographer. He took few pics and suddenly said: "OMG have a look on those legs! 😱 (Pointing at me) They are so dark! YOU CAN'T SHOW THIS LEGS TO THE WORLD, YOU ARE SO GROSS! 😲" Then I woke up. 😧 I really wanted to go to the bathroom and shave everything. 😞 For a moment I felt like a hairy monster who don't feet to the world, not like a "modern woman I should be". I gave myself 5 more minutes ⏳ to think again what I WANT TO DO, not should. I realized that I like my hairy armpit, my full hairy eyebrows, my soft hairy pubes, even my hairy belly and back.❤ I accept them and I am not ashamed of them. ❤So should I leave all of them and shave only legs?? I was confused. 😕 I asked my husband what he thinks about it and he gave me an advice 😉 "Put on black tights, you have some time until it will be summer.☀ You don't have to decide now." So here I am 😁 undercover, drinking the best coffee in all city & searching for a good reason in my head not to shave after winter 😊 #bodyhairdontcare #hairylegs #nightmare #tights #naturalwoman #hairywoman #bodyhairmovement #nofilter #advice #wgdyni #gdynia #coffee #vegan #feminism #blackandwhitecoffee #golićczyniegolić
Some time ago I gave myself a word that I won't remove my bodyhair unless I will know that shaving them is entirely my decision. I wanted to stop ads brainwashing my mind & give up thinking "I should shave because everyone is doing this". This is my task list which I made to achieve my goal: -get to know how my body hair will look without any interference, – reach the acceptance to all my body hair while looking in the mirror, – stop being ashamed in front of the others, even if they whisper and stare at me, – be free from need to explain "oh it's just project, I know it looks terrible/unsexy/masculine/etc. It's temporary you know", – be free from belief that I have to fulfill someone's expectation about my appearance, – and finally be free from fear that others will reject me if they will know how I REALLY look like. I knew I will need some time to do my job. It's been more than a year now! ⏳ How about your hairy journey Dear Woman? How do you feel about being unshaved? What do you think about other hairy women? Maybe you want add some items to the list? 💚 *second pic is without any filter #goals #bodyhair #bodyhairdontcare #acceptance #challenge #bodyhairmovement #natural #realme #hairywoman #naturalwoman #stopshaving #bodyacceptance #societystandards #beauty #beautystandards #questioning #finding #thetruth #realwoman #nofilter #poland #wgdyni #niegolesie #natura #kobieta #wyzwanie #cel #akceptacja #cialo #naturalne
At first I wanted to post some interesting quote from wise man about being beautifully perfect in our imperfection. But I won't. It is too easy to read it and even easier to forget it. And I want you to think, not just repeat! I believe that there is only one thing which truly matters: YOUR OWN PERSPECTIVE! So don't listen to me, don't agree with me or anyone else, check what's good for you, or don't check. I don't have to be right, right? Maybe it's wrong and inappropriate this all "being bodyhair positive"?! Of course you can hate or don't accept your body for his natural look, you can spend your priceless time and your hard earned money to torture it (ups, sorry, I mean making it looking good and sexy and acceptable by society…) by waxing etc., you can do with yourself what the hell you want! But… it means that I can do everything I want too. I won't point out on the street your shaved: legs, armpits, underarms, belly, back, mustache, toes… and you? You will be silent either. That seems to be fair enough. By the way, you know… it seems to be good in my skin, with all my hair, which made me so sensitive, soft, natural, 100% me in myself. But, maybe it is all lies, maybe I am just insane. You don't have to believe me 😉 #bodyhairmovement #dontshave #bodyhairdontcare #naturalwoman #hairywoman #hairyeverything #keepyourownperspective #donthurt #dontjudge #niegolesie #wgdyni
