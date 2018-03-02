NIJE SE BRIJALA GODINU DANA, POGLEDAJTE KAKO IZGLEDA: ‘Šumica sva se trese’ jer dečko obožava njezine dlake

O historii tego zdjęcia piszę tutaj: https://eksperymentkobieta.wordpress.com/2016/12/31/gurrlfur/ Instagram has deleted this pic of me in underwear but some brave student from Manchester want to repost it! She is doing a styling protest against the necessity to shave for a university assignment and asked me if I want to inspire other girls around the world. How awesome is that!! <3 Thank you @gurrlfur Day after day I love my hairybody more and more. Women, remember: you are beautiful just as you are and you can do with your body what the f*uck you want! Love yourself! <3 #motivation #polishgril #polishwoman #polishboy #polishman #hairybody #bodyhairdontcare #bestrong #beautiful #hairywoman #loveyourself #naturalbeauty #bikini #hairybikini #underwear #lingerie #hairylegs #noshave #bodypositive #bodyhairloveaffair

A post shared by Sonia (@bodyhairmovement) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:06am PST