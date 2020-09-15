NEOBIČAN ZAHTJEV U SALONU ZGROZIO DRUŠTVENE MREŽE: U dreadlockse je htjela ugraditi nešto od čega se mnogima diže želudac

Većinu komentatora zgrozio je neobičan zahtjev, ali neki su pisali kako su napravili nešto slično s tuđom kosom
Criss Rajczy, frizerka iz Philadelphije, nedavno je u svom salonu primila klijenticu koja je zatražila da joj u dreadlockse ugradi pseću dlaku kako bi njen ljubimac “uvijek bio s njom”.
Budući da su dlake bile pretanke za ekstenzije, Rajczy ih je matirala na krajeve dreadlocksa.
View this post on Instagram
tara: “can you add some of my dog’s hair to one of my locks? i know that sounds weird, but i’d like to have a little bit of him with me wherever i go” me: 🐶♥️ SWIPE to see sidenote: i did intitially attempt to create an extension with his hair, however the hairs themselves were super short and extraordinarily fine so they wouldn’t matt up and stay together. what you see here is hair that has been felted into the end of her dense dreadlock end. not sure how long these hairs will stay in, but i have a feeling if she palm rolls this enough they will eventually be locked in. time will tell… but at least she has a little bit of him for awhile 🐾 @thartten13 🐾
Fotografiju je podijelila na Instagram profilu svog salona, a izazvala je gađenje i zbunjenost na društvenim mrežama.
“Evo zašto netko tko nije crnac ne bi trebao imati dreadlockse”, napisala je tviterašica koju je neobični zahtjev zgrozio.
This is why nonblack people don’t need locs pic.twitter.com/AVV8dRnA1f
— thick mint cookie (@atikkat) September 3, 2020
Iako biste pomislili suprotno, ovo nije prvi put da je frizerka ugradila pseću dlaku u nečije dreadlockse. “Već sam to radila, baš kao što sam ugradila konjsku dlaku u pletenice, parovima sam ugrađivala pramenove bolje polovice, majkama sam ugrađivala prve dječje lokne”, otkrila je Rajczy.
Went to the comment section and I am HORRIFIED. pic.twitter.com/qxLStgRVml
— Lex💍 (@GoldenLexis) September 4, 2020
Imaš komentar?