Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Svaštara

DA, OVO SE DOGAĐA

NEOBIČAN ZAHTJEV U SALONU ZGROZIO DRUŠTVENE MREŽE: U dreadlockse je htjela ugraditi nešto od čega se mnogima diže želudac

Foto: Instagram/Crissa Rajczy Autor: Webcafe.hr 07:15 15.09.2020

Većinu komentatora zgrozio je neobičan zahtjev, ali neki su pisali kako su napravili nešto slično s tuđom kosom

Criss Rajczy, frizerka iz Philadelphije, nedavno je u svom salonu primila klijenticu koja je zatražila da joj u dreadlockse ugradi pseću dlaku kako bi njen ljubimac “uvijek bio s njom”.

Budući da su dlake bile pretanke za ekstenzije, Rajczy ih je matirala na krajeve dreadlocksa.

Fotografiju je podijelila na Instagram profilu svog salona, a izazvala je gađenje i zbunjenost na društvenim mrežama.

“Evo zašto netko tko nije crnac ne bi trebao imati dreadlockse”, napisala je tviterašica koju je neobični zahtjev zgrozio.

Iako biste pomislili suprotno, ovo nije prvi put da je frizerka ugradila pseću dlaku u nečije dreadlockse. “Već sam to radila, baš kao što sam ugradila konjsku dlaku u pletenice, parovima sam ugrađivala pramenove bolje polovice, majkama sam ugrađivala prve dječje lokne”, otkrila je Rajczy.

Foto: Instagram/Crissa Rajczy Autor: Webcafe.hr 07:15 15.09.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr