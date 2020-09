NEĆETE VJEROVATI SVOJIM OČIMA: Tip oborio rekord u preskakanju užeta, i to pazite u čemu

View this post on Instagram

Zorawar Singh, 21 from India is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder and has made it into GWR2021 with his record for the Most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds with 147. ⁣ ⁣ Zorawar was initially a discus thrower in high school, but after a horrible injury which forced him to give it up he took up skipping to regain his fitness. ⁣ ⁣ He then went on to compete in the jump rope world championships and decided then he would go and become a Guinness World Records title holder to be the best in his field. ⁣ ⁣ After training 6 days a week for up to 4 hours per day he achieved the record and already has plans to set more record titles in celebration of GWR Day in November this year. ⁣⁣ ———————————-⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #guinnessworldrecords #book #new #outnow #reading #read #skips #skates #talent #india #rollerskates