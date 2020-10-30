MAČKE ZNAJU BITI JAKO ČUDNE: Naprimjer, ova iz nekog razloga uvijek preskače isto mjesto; vlasnici su vidjeli priliku za nešto genijalno

View this post on Instagram

Leapfrog really cleared the air with this leap!! @homedics The wildfires in Oregon have been horrific. The smoke in the air has made it very difficult to breathe. We ordered this this air purifier albeit a bit late since everyone was sold out but it is wonderful! We have even added some Pure Breathe essential oils to it. Special thanks to @devilspahn for helping me come up with the caption! . . . . #blackcatsofig #housepanther #sillycats #Iloveblackcats #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #catsofinstagram #igcats #blackcatclub #coicommunity #adoptdontshop #instacat #blackcatsmatter #meow #crazycat #blackcatstellall #blackcatsofig#cleanair #pureair#airpurifier#oregonfires #funnycatvideos