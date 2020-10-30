MAČKE ZNAJU BITI JAKO ČUDNE: Naprimjer, ova iz nekog razloga uvijek preskače isto mjesto; vlasnici su vidjeli priliku za nešto genijalno

Mačka atletičarka i njezina ‘sestra’ koja voli jesti postale su slavne na Instagramu
Prije sedam godina Jeanine je udomila dvije preslatke crne mačke koje su odmah postale najbolje prijateljice. Nazvala ih je Chess i Daffodil, no prvoj je ubrzo promijenila ime u Leapfrog nakon što je primijetila koliko voli skakati po kući.
No, Jeanine je jednoga dana uočila nešto jako neuobičajeno. Naime, Leapfrog je od podrumskih vrata do obližnjih kuhinjskog praga počela preskakati kao da prelazi neku prepreku koja je ljudima nevidljiva. To bi ponavljala svaki put kada bi se tamo našla.
Leapfrog really cleared the air with this leap!! The wildfires in Oregon have been horrific. The smoke in the air has made it very difficult to breathe. We ordered this this air purifier albeit a bit late since everyone was sold out but it is wonderful! We have even added some Pure Breathe essential oils to it.
Vlasnica obično tamo ostavlja stvari koje treba odnijeti u podrum pa izgleda da je njena mačka prihvatila taj izazov. Kako bi joj bilo što zabavnije, Jeanine i njezin muž počeli su ostavljati raznorazne stvari na tom mjestu kako bi ih Leapfrog preskočila, što je rezultiralo serijom urnebesnih videa koje su kasnije objavili na društvenim mrežama.
Pumpkin Pandemonium! Volume up! Leapfrog flies into the Season!
Leapfrog i njezina sestra Daffodil danas imaju gotovo 20.000 pratitelja na Instagramu. “Mi smo dvije crne mace, Leapfrog koja skače i Daffodil koja jede”, stoji u opisu njihovog profila.
If you are bored with board games during all the stay at home orders just invite Leapfrog over to spice things up! Her real speed is literally like a rocket as you can see!
“Nemam pojma zašto baš to mjesto preskače jer inače skače posvuda po kući. Iako sam znala da je posebna, nisam očekivala da će postati slavna na internetu”, izjavila je Jeanine za Bored Pandu.
LEAPFROG just found the Silver Lining to the pandemic!!
LEAPFROG IS PREPARED FOR ANY LOCKDOWN!
