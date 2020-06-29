LJUBOMORNI SU I NE SRAME SE TO POKAZATI: Ovi kućni ljubimci izborit će se za sebe na sve načine

Ako imate kućnog ljubimca, sigurno ste barem jednom doživjeli nešto slično
Životinje su u mnogočemu nalik ljudima, a izgleda da su neki među njima sposobni i za ljubomoru.
Bilo da se radi o maženju, hrani, omiljenom mjestu ili pažnji, spremni su poduzeti sve kako bi dobili ono što žele, a rezultati su preslatki.
Ovaj pas je htio biti beba poput svojih braća i sestara
So…. This is Athena, she is a 9 year old labrador. As you can see she’s a chunker but she gets jealous when she sees our smaller dogs on our laps and throws a fit…. so of course I have succumb to her commands from aww
Mačka koja ne voli ‘držati svijeću’
this video truly depicts just how jealous my cats are of each other pic.twitter.com/WGUTeBiDRg
— ༺♥༻ (@AMISHM0M) January 6, 2019
Još jedan dvoboj mačke i psa
Poor Matilda, she is jealous to see the cat get a treat 😀
IG matilda_the_wonder_hound pic.twitter.com/iTwqUkStt8
— 🌊❄️🆘🏳️🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) July 24, 2019
Ne može podnijeti da joj vlasnica ljubi sestru
@catsandmusic18
I wish she understood how much I love her… in the meantime she’s talking with anger … #cicithecat #cicisbox #catsreaction #tabbycat
Mačka mu je zaspala na krevetu
“tHe MoSt dAnGeROuSs bREeD iN tHe WoRLd” screaming and crying because the cat is sleeping on his favorite pillow pic.twitter.com/churmGwYmL
— muskrat jack (@hayleyyjay) February 25, 2019
Pravi primjer izdaje
How to make your cat jealous 101 😂 pic.twitter.com/m0q9sHu4JQ
— Tina 🏳️🌈 (@inaurner) August 24, 2019
Jako je htio da se i njega nosi
Jealous pupper from aww
Ljubomorna je na mobitel
My cat gets jealous of my phone and will go straight after it if, in her opinion, I’m staring at it too much…so I decided to get it on video. pic.twitter.com/mZYfyjoYrj
— Mr. Otto (@MikeOttonomous) March 24, 2019
Mačka kontrolira vlasnikovu ruku
Htjela se ugurati pod svaku cijenu
Just came home with my newborn son… My cat isn’t the jealous type… from aww
