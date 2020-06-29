LJUBOMORNI SU I NE SRAME SE TO POKAZATI: Ovi kućni ljubimci izborit će se za sebe na sve načine

Ako imate kućnog ljubimca, sigurno ste barem jednom doživjeli nešto slično

Životinje su u mnogočemu nalik ljudima, a izgleda da su neki među njima sposobni i za ljubomoru.

Bilo da se radi o maženju, hrani, omiljenom mjestu ili pažnji, spremni su poduzeti sve kako bi dobili ono što žele, a rezultati su preslatki.

‘SLOMILI’ SU SE: Oni nikako nisu htjeli imati kućne ljubimce, a sada? Ne mogu zamisliti život bez njih…

KUĆNI LJUBIMCI NA STUPU SRAMA ZBOG SVOJIH ‘ZLOČINA’: Ali, dajte pogledajte te facice…

Ovaj pas je htio biti beba poput svojih braća i sestara

Mačka koja ne voli ‘držati svijeću’

this video truly depicts just how jealous my cats are of each other pic.twitter.com/WGUTeBiDRg — ༺♥༻ (@AMISHM0M) January 6, 2019

Još jedan dvoboj mačke i psa

Poor Matilda, she is jealous to see the cat get a treat 😀 IG matilda_the_wonder_hound pic.twitter.com/iTwqUkStt8 — 🌊❄️🆘🏳️‍🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) July 24, 2019

Ne može podnijeti da joj vlasnica ljubi sestru

Mačka mu je zaspala na krevetu

“tHe MoSt dAnGeROuSs bREeD iN tHe WoRLd” screaming and crying because the cat is sleeping on his favorite pillow pic.twitter.com/churmGwYmL — muskrat jack (@hayleyyjay) February 25, 2019

Pravi primjer izdaje

How to make your cat jealous 101 😂 pic.twitter.com/m0q9sHu4JQ — Tina 🏳️‍🌈 (@inaurner) August 24, 2019

Jako je htio da se i njega nosi

Ljubomorna je na mobitel

My cat gets jealous of my phone and will go straight after it if, in her opinion, I’m staring at it too much…so I decided to get it on video. pic.twitter.com/mZYfyjoYrj — Mr. Otto (@MikeOttonomous) March 24, 2019

Mačka kontrolira vlasnikovu ruku

Htjela se ugurati pod svaku cijenu