Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Svaštara

PRESLATKI NITKOVI

LJUBOMORNI SU I NE SRAME SE TO POKAZATI: Ovi kućni ljubimci izborit će se za sebe na sve načine

Foto: Reddit Autor: Webcafe.hr 07:27 29.06.2020

Ako imate kućnog ljubimca, sigurno ste barem jednom doživjeli nešto slično

Životinje su u mnogočemu nalik ljudima, a izgleda da su neki među njima sposobni i za ljubomoru.

Bilo da se radi o maženju, hrani, omiljenom mjestu ili pažnji, spremni su poduzeti sve kako bi dobili ono što žele, a rezultati su preslatki.

‘SLOMILI’ SU SE: Oni nikako nisu htjeli imati kućne ljubimce, a sada? Ne mogu zamisliti život bez njih…

KUĆNI LJUBIMCI NA STUPU SRAMA ZBOG SVOJIH ‘ZLOČINA’: Ali, dajte pogledajte te facice…

Ovaj pas je htio biti beba poput svojih braća i sestara

So…. This is Athena, she is a 9 year old labrador. As you can see she’s a chunker but she gets jealous when she sees our smaller dogs on our laps and throws a fit…. so of course I have succumb to her commands from aww

Mačka koja ne voli ‘držati svijeću’

Još jedan dvoboj mačke i psa

Ne može podnijeti da joj vlasnica ljubi sestru

@catsandmusic18

I wish she understood how much I love her… in the meantime she’s talking with anger … #cicithecat #cicisbox #catsreaction #tabbycat

♬ original sound – catsandmusic18

Mačka mu je zaspala na krevetu

Pravi primjer izdaje

Jako je htio da se i njega nosi

Jealous pupper from aww

Ljubomorna je na mobitel

Mačka kontrolira vlasnikovu ruku

So apparently Janky gets jealous of anything… from aww

Htjela se ugurati pod svaku cijenu

Just came home with my newborn son… My cat isn’t the jealous type… from aww

Foto: Reddit Autor: Webcafe.hr 07:27 29.06.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr