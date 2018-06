KANADSKOM PREMIJERU OTPALA UMJETNA OBRVA USRED PRESICE? Desničari se naslađuju, no prava istina je nešto drugačija

I can't believe this has to be said, but Justin Trudeau obviously didn't have a "fake eyebrow" falling off during his press conference with Emmanuel Macron.

It's a trick of the light. When looking down, the shadow makes his left brow look weird. When looking up, it looks normal pic.twitter.com/Xnlaol0MvR

— ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) June 10, 2018