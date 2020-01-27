Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
KAKO BI IZGLEDALE NEKE OD NAJVEĆIH POVIJESNIH LIČNOSTI DA ŽIVE DANAS: Ono što radi ova žena s njihovim portretima je nevjerojatno

Autor: T.V. 17:00 27.01.2020

Ako vas je zanimalo kako bi se uklopili u današnje društvo… Evo odgovora…

Becca Saladin je grafička dizajnerica koju od malih nogu fasciniraju povijest i arheologija. Kako bi ljudima danas približila povijesne događaje i osobe, odlučila je iskoristiti svoje vještine i prikazati kako bi ti ljudi izgledali da su živjeli u naše doba.

“Prvi put sam to napravila s Anne Boleyn. Htjela sam vidjeti kako bi izgledala kao jedna moderna, suvremena žena. Htjela sam vidjeti mogu li je oživjeti na temelju nekoliko njenih blijedih svodimenzionalnih portreta koje imamo”, rekla je Becca za Bored Pandu.

Početkom prošle godine pokrenula je Instagram stranicu na kojoj redovno objavljuje povijesne ličnosti u modernoj verziji te je do sad skupila više od 30.000 followera.

Evo nekih od njenih interperetacija…

Kraljica Kleopatra

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features – a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were – most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

Kraljica Marija Antoaneta

Anne Boleyn

View this post on Instagram

I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts…she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate – and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! 🎄🎄

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

Carica Elizabeta “Sisi”

Kraljica Elizabeta I.

Kraljica Nefretiti

Car Kaligula

Julije Cezar

Napoleon

Kralj Henrik VIII.

Jane Seymour

Anastazija Romanov

Katarina Aragonska

Abraham Lincoln

Benjamin Franklin

 

 

