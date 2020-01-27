KAKO BI IZGLEDALE NEKE OD NAJVEĆIH POVIJESNIH LIČNOSTI DA ŽIVE DANAS: Ono što radi ova žena s njihovim portretima je nevjerojatno

Ako vas je zanimalo kako bi se uklopili u današnje društvo… Evo odgovora…
Becca Saladin je grafička dizajnerica koju od malih nogu fasciniraju povijest i arheologija. Kako bi ljudima danas približila povijesne događaje i osobe, odlučila je iskoristiti svoje vještine i prikazati kako bi ti ljudi izgledali da su živjeli u naše doba.
“Prvi put sam to napravila s Anne Boleyn. Htjela sam vidjeti kako bi izgledala kao jedna moderna, suvremena žena. Htjela sam vidjeti mogu li je oživjeti na temelju nekoliko njenih blijedih svodimenzionalnih portreta koje imamo”, rekla je Becca za Bored Pandu.
Početkom prošle godine pokrenula je Instagram stranicu na kojoj redovno objavljuje povijesne ličnosti u modernoj verziji te je do sad skupila više od 30.000 followera.
Evo nekih od njenih interperetacija…
Kraljica Kleopatra
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features – a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were – most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Kraljica Marija Antoaneta
Anne Boleyn
View this post on Instagram
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts…she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate – and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! 🎄🎄
Carica Elizabeta “Sisi”
View this post on Instagram
Empress Elisabeth of Austria, originally a request from @nenah.mikuska. We had a great conversation about her and why she’s such a fascinating figure. Ever since she was brought to my attention, I’ve been seeing and hearing about her everywhere! During her life, Elisabeth (known as Sisi), was known for being beautiful, smart, rebellious & passionate. Definitely worth some digging into if you are interested in late 1800s Europe.
Kraljica Elizabeta I.
Kraljica Nefretiti
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 – 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
Car Kaligula
Julije Cezar
Napoleon
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
Kralj Henrik VIII.
View this post on Instagram
Just to finish up with Henry and his wives, here’s a revamped version of Henry VIII. . . . #HenryVIII #1500s #1500sHistory #EnglishHistory #BritishHistory #TudoryHistory #HistoryofEngland #EnglishMonarchy #Monarchy #Royalty #RoyaltyNow #HistoryoftheMonarchy #CatherineParr #AnneBoleyn #CatherineHoward #AnneofCleves #JaneSeymour #ElizabethofYork #HenryVII #RichardIII #Portrait #GraphicDesign #Photoshop #History #HistoricalPortrait #QueenElizabeth #PrinceHarry #PrinceWilliam
Jane Seymour
View this post on Instagram
A couple of people have requested, so I'm carrying on with the six wives of Henry VIII. Jane Seymour was the third wife of Henry VIII, and the only one to give him a living son and heir. . . . . #JaneSeymour #HenryVIII #1500s #1500sHistory #EnglishHistory #BritishHistory #TudoryHistory #HistoryofEngland #EnglishMonarchy #Monarchy #Royalty #RoyaltyNow #HistoryoftheMonarchy #AnneBoleyn #CatherineHoward #AnneofCleves #ElizabethofYork #HenryVII #RichardIII #Portrait #GraphicDesign #Photoshop #History #HistoricalPortrait #QueenElizabeth #PrinceHarry #PrinceWilliam
Anastazija Romanov
View this post on Instagram
The Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov . . . . #grandduchessanastasia #anastasiaromanov #1918 #bolshevikrevolution #photoshop #history #graphicdesign #historynow #historycometolife #russianhistory #royalfamily #romanovs #russianroyals #russianroyalfamily #anastasia #princessanastasia #royaltynow #royals #colorization
Katarina Aragonska
View this post on Instagram
This portrait of Katherine of Aragon, wife of King Henry VIII and queen of England from 1509-1533, has always been my favorite. There are several portraits of her that all range in looks, so it’s hard to tell her true likeness. I think this one captures her piety as documented by historians. . . . #history #royals #royaltynow #royalsnow #historicalportrait #queenofengland #1500s #photoshopped #photoshop #photoshoppedhistory #moderndayhistory #graphicdesign #katherineofaragon #queenisabella #kingferdinand #kinghenryviii #anneboleyn #historyincolor #historycometolife
Abraham Lincoln
View this post on Instagram
A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week – this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger – I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Credit for the colorization on the left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts)
Benjamin Franklin
Imaš komentar?