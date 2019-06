JOŠ JEDAN GLUPI IZAZOV OSVAJA INTERNET: Stručnjaci zgroženi, mozak vam može početi odumirati već za pet minuta

@tjjackson @francesdjackson As summer break is looming. There's a new challenge for the kids to try. Believe me it's hilarious. Alesha is infectious. Have a go. They'll love it!! lool #trashbagchallenge #Vacuumchallenge pic.twitter.com/38RsKyLWE6

— Donna Williams (@aleshajae3t) June 4, 2019