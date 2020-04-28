INFLUENCERICE NAŠLE JOŠ JEDAN POVOD ZA SKIDANJE: Nakon golišavog izazova s jastukom, uhvatile su se vrećica

Influenceri na razne načine pokušavaju ostati relevantni u doba pandemije
Ljudi diljem svijeta proteklih mjeseci navikavaju se na novi život u izolaciji, dok influenceri traže načine kako izgledati najbolje da ih pritom nitko ne ‘hejta’.
Budući da su trgovine s odjećom zatvorene, popularne djevojke s Instagrama iskoristile su ono što su pronašle kod kuće kako bi se (barem djelomično) pokrile.
JASTUK KAO MINI HALJINA: Dean Kotiga prihvatio izazov koji je zaludio influencerice; ‘Ne pokazivati starijima od 80’
View this post on Instagram
💞💞💞 #shopping . . . . Follow @fashion_killers_01 for more . . . . . . #casualchic #fashionnova #novababe #streettrends #100flavoursuk #pillowchallenge #shoppingbagchallenge #paris #parisienne #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfit #outfitinspiration #blogger #influencer #fashion #mode #picoftheday #frenchblogger #theoutfitscrapbook #theoutfitfashionable #marlopvris #fashionblogger #inspo #trend #fashionstyle #instafashionkingz
Prvo im je poslužio jastuk i remen iz čega se razvio viralni izazov, a sada su prešle na vrećice.
Papirnate ili plastične, sasvim je svejedno, ove djevojke nose ih kao mini haljine ili svečane duge toalete. Neke su bile maštovitije pa su ručke prenamijenile u naramenice, a druge su se omotale vrećom i stavile remen kako bi naglasile struk.
View this post on Instagram
These 4 Beautiful Brides prove you CAN look good in a brown paper bag! All 4 of you win a great gift and I have a live video to plan with you 4! . #oraindasbridal #anchoragealaska #bride2be #5yearanniversary #giveawayfun #brownpaperbagweddingdresschallenge #covid19boredom
View this post on Instagram
📸 Quarantine outfit . 📸 . . . .new challenge by @instanoface . . #stayathome #stayhomechallenge #quarantineandchill #quarantinelife #quarantaine #quarantinemood #newchallenge #challenge #confinement #pillowchallenge #quarantinepillowchallenge #stayhomechallenge #stayhome #pillowhautecouture #quarentaine #classy #thetrendykidz #theoutfitscrapbook #getintothisstyle #pillowdress #pillowchallenge ##creativity #quotes #instagood #instafashion #fashionista#pillowtalk #summercollection #ss2020 #collection2020 #fashionweek #shoppingbagchallenge
View this post on Instagram
My names Olivia and I love beauty, fashion & food 🤩 When I saw @aislingbyrne_ post yesterday using her Gucci bag to recreate a dress I literally died 😂 It was amazing so I decided to recreate it myself using a @lidlireland shopping bag 🙌🏻 Beauty, Fashion and Food are definitely some of the things that I would define about myself and I wanted to show that in this hilarious Challenge 💛 Plus my neighbours must think I’m actually a nutcase but honestly I couldn’t care because I’m having fun 🙌🏻🙌🏻
Imaš komentar?