Svaštara

NOVI IZAZOV

INFLUENCERICE NAŠLE JOŠ JEDAN POVOD ZA SKIDANJE: Nakon golišavog izazova s jastukom, uhvatile su se vrećica

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 14:03 28.04.2020

Influenceri na razne načine pokušavaju ostati relevantni u doba pandemije

Ljudi diljem svijeta proteklih mjeseci navikavaju se na novi život u izolaciji, dok influenceri traže načine kako izgledati najbolje da ih pritom nitko ne ‘hejta’.

Budući da su trgovine s odjećom zatvorene, popularne djevojke s Instagrama iskoristile su ono što su pronašle kod kuće kako bi se (barem djelomično) pokrile.

JASTUK KAO MINI HALJINA: Dean Kotiga prihvatio izazov koji je zaludio influencerice; ‘Ne pokazivati starijima od 80’

Prvo im je poslužio jastuk i remen iz čega se razvio viralni izazov, a sada su prešle na vrećice.

Papirnate ili plastične, sasvim je svejedno, ove djevojke nose ih kao mini haljine ili svečane duge toalete. Neke su bile maštovitije pa su ručke prenamijenile u naramenice, a druge su se omotale vrećom i stavile remen kako bi naglasile struk.

