GOLIM RUKAMA UHVATILA ČUDOVIŠTE IZ DUBINA: Seksi Hannah bavi se opasnim hobijem, za ovo treba imati hrabrosti

View this post on Instagram

I’ve FINALLY got the YouTube video up from the day I caught this pretty girl! I’m one of the slowest (and worst 😅) video editor ever, but it’s finally up! Link is in my bio 🤗 – You can watch the video to see how much this mama weighs 😉 this was also the fish that knocked my @huntingmadeeasy scales in the water 🙄 – – – @xtremeconcepts_ also has some videos up from our trips this year on their channel! – – – – #GetBit #HandFishing #Noodling #Realtree #Fishing #Grabbling #Flathead #Catfish #WhatGetsYouOutdoors #XtremeConcepts