DONALD TRUMP HLADNO LAGAO ŠEFU NATO-a U FACU: Nije jasno zašto mu je ova muljaža uopće trebala?

I can't access the original from home, but here's the index listing for Fred Trump's 1905 birth. In New York City.

I mean, c'mon now.#resistancegenealogy https://t.co/2q6L8eoAaz pic.twitter.com/d2eOJla8Ek

— Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) April 2, 2019