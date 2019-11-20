CURA I DEČKO U POTPUNOSTI SE TRANSFORMIRALI U VAMPIRE: ‘Ugradila sam si čak i prave očnjake’

‘Oduvijek sam bila opsjednuta izgledom vampira te sam sanjala o tome da nikada neću ostariti’, ispričala je Victoria Lovelace
Šveđanka Victoria Lovelace (30) i njezin zaručnik Dracul Grotesque (36), žive u Los Angelesu u potpunosti transformirani u vampire.
Victoria, koja radi kao “gothic” model, smatra se čarobnom vampirskom princezom iz Švedske, dok je njezin partner, kojega je upoznala prije tri godine, glazbenik. Iako se ne smatraju “pravim” vampirima, inspiraciju za svoj izričaj u potpunosti preuzimaju iz horora te tematike.
Neobična Šveđanka čak si je ugradila i prave očnjake ne bi li što više ličila na izmišljena besmrtna bića kojima se divi.
“Oduvijek sam bila opsjednuta izgledom vampira te sam sanjala o tome da nikada neću ostariti. Maštala sam i o tome da živim u magičnom svijetu punom gotičkih dvoraca, prelijepe odjeće, gdje svi slušaju divnu glazbu. Ljudi bi tamo bili sretni te bi se slobodno izražavali u potpunosti”, kazala je Victoria za Barcroft TV.
DRAKULA JE MOŽDA STVARNO POSTOJAO: Novo istraživanje otkrilo vezu između genetske mutacije i krvožednih vampira
HRVATSKI VAMPIR IZ 17. STOLJEĆA INTRIGIRA SVIJET: ‘Otvorili su njegov grob, a on im se, rumen u licu, smijao’
Neobičan par na Instagramu ima pravu vojsku obožavatelja, a kako izgleda njihov život pogledajte u nastavku.
View this post on Instagram
On The Throne With My Queen! 🍷 Photographer -Jürgen Möller @victorialovelace 🖤Coat- @shrinehollywood shirt pants – @lipservice1985 Boots- @allnewrock make up – @katvondbeauty #666 #Vampire #gothgoth #gothmodel #occult #upperclassgoth #instagoth #darkfashion #gothstyle #gothmen #blackmetal #ucg #gothlifestyle #gothic #pvc #Gothmakeup #urbangoth #wicca #demonic #goth #vampire #gothguy #gothguys #gothguymakeup #gothiccouple
View this post on Instagram
I’m back! Watch my latest YouTube video for a big announcement! Link in my bio! Filmed four new videos today which will be up on my channel in the next few days! Don’t forget to subscribe! 🖤 . . #goth #gothic #gothgoth #gothmodel #gothgirl #gothmakeup #gothicmakeup #gothfashion #gothicfashion #darkfashion #gothstyle #nugoth #urbangoth #instagoth #glamgoth #gothlife #gothlifestyle #gothaesthetic #alternativefashion #gothsofinstagram #ucg #upperclassgoth #occult #wiccac #palegoth #90sgoth #whitehair #silverhair #mera19
View this post on Instagram
#devistationonthenation @church8thday yesterday with my vampire @draculgrotesque and pretty @cemet3rry 🖤 . Horns: @restyle.pl Wig: @evahairofficial Choker: @killstarco Coat and pants: @punkrave.official Purse: @currentmoodclothing from @dollskill Boots: @houseofwidow from @dollskill . . #goth #gothic #gothgoth #gothmodel #gothgirl #gothmakeup #gothicmakeup #gothfashion #darkfashion #gothstyle #gothoutfit #gothootd #nugoth #urbangoth #instagoth #glamgoth #gothlife #gothlifestyle #gothaesthetic #alternativefashion #gothsofinstagram #ucg #upperclassgoth #occult #wiccac #metal #blackmetal #blackmetalgirl #gothcouple
View this post on Instagram
@halloweenkryssningen mini cruise! @draculgrotesque 🖤 . . #goth #gothic #gothgoth #gothmodel #gothgirl #gothmakeup #gothfashion #darkfashion #gothstyle #instagoth #glamgoth #gothlife #gothlifestyle #ucg #upperclassgoth #occult #vampire #demon #demonic #vampirecouple #gothcouple #gothiccouple #wiccac #alternativexfashion #gothicdreamers #altfashionideasx
View this post on Instagram
💀 Photographer @lurkers.photo.corner @magic_markings Shirt @lipservice1985 Boots- @allnewrock make up – @katvondbeauty #666 #Vampire #gothgoth #gothmodel #occult #upperclassgoth #instagoth #darkfashion #gothstyle #gothmen #blackmetal #ucg #gothlifestyle #gothic #pvc #Gothmakeup #urbangoth #wicca #demonic #goth #vampire #gothguy #gothguys #gothguymakeup
View this post on Instagram
I hope you guys are having the best holiday ever! 💫✨ . Wig: @wigisfashion Dress: @toofastclothing @ratbabyclothing Lenses: @vampfangsofficial . . #goth #gothic #gothgoth #gothmodel #gothgirl #gothmakeup #gothfashion #darkfashion #gothstyle #nugoth #urbangoth #instagoth #glamgoth #gothlife #gothlifestyle #ucg #upperclassgoth #occult #vampire #wig #wigisfashion #toofastclothing #ratbabyclothing #wiccac #alternativexfashion #gothicdreamers #altfashionideasx
Imaš komentar?