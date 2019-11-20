Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
BIZARNO ILI JEDINSTVENO?

CURA I DEČKO U POTPUNOSTI SE TRANSFORMIRALI U VAMPIRE: ‘Ugradila sam si čak i prave očnjake’

Foto: screenshot Autor: Webcafe.hr 22:12 20.11.2019

‘Oduvijek sam bila opsjednuta izgledom vampira te sam sanjala o tome da nikada neću ostariti’, ispričala je Victoria Lovelace

Šveđanka Victoria Lovelace (30) i njezin zaručnik Dracul Grotesque (36), žive u Los Angelesu u potpunosti transformirani u vampire.

Victoria, koja radi kao “gothic” model, smatra se čarobnom vampirskom princezom iz Švedske, dok je njezin partner, kojega je upoznala prije tri godine, glazbenik. Iako se ne smatraju “pravim” vampirima, inspiraciju za svoj izričaj u potpunosti preuzimaju iz horora te tematike.

Neobična Šveđanka čak si je ugradila i prave očnjake ne bi li što više ličila na izmišljena besmrtna bića kojima se divi.

“Oduvijek sam bila opsjednuta izgledom vampira te sam sanjala o tome da nikada neću ostariti. Maštala sam i o tome da živim u magičnom svijetu punom gotičkih dvoraca, prelijepe odjeće, gdje svi slušaju divnu glazbu. Ljudi bi tamo bili sretni te bi se slobodno izražavali u potpunosti”, kazala je Victoria za Barcroft TV.

Neobičan par na Instagramu ima pravu vojsku obožavatelja, a kako izgleda njihov život pogledajte u nastavku.

 

