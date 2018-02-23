Sanjarica
NAJSKUPLJA TORTA NA SVIJETU

BISTE LI OŽENILI OVU MLADENKU? Nažalost, možete je eventualno pojesti. Sudeći prema cijeni, prije će ona oženiti vas

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 21:56 23.02.2018

Najskuplja svadbena torta na svijetu napravljena je u Dubaiju, a cijena joj je – prava sitnica

Ljudi koji su bili dovoljno sretni da mogu posjetiti izložbu vjenčanja u Dubaiju, imali su priliku probati “mladenku” od milijun dolara.

Ne, ovdje nije riječ o dobro poznatoj metafori, već je zaista bila ponuđena torta u obliku mladenke u vrijednosti od milijun dolara. Tako je ona postala najskupljom svadbenom tortom svih vremena.

ONO KAD SE ŽENI RUSKI OLIGARH: Torta na osam katova, dvije vjenčanice i prsten vrijedan 9 milijuna dolara

Visoka je 182 cm i teži 120 kg. Nije baš svakodnevna mladenka, ali je navodno vrlo ukusna. Samo, tko ima srca zarezati u nju, uništiti je i na kraju pojesti?!

Njezina kreatorica Debbie Wingham poznata je po svojim ekstravagantnim idejama koje dosežu cijenu i do 50 milijuna dolara. Ovo je, primjerice, jedna njezina “obična, jednostavna svadbena torta”.

