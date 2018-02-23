BISTE LI OŽENILI OVU MLADENKU? Nažalost, možete je eventualno pojesti. Sudeći prema cijeni, prije će ona oženiti vas

Najskuplja svadbena torta na svijetu napravljena je u Dubaiju, a cijena joj je – prava sitnica
Ljudi koji su bili dovoljno sretni da mogu posjetiti izložbu vjenčanja u Dubaiju, imali su priliku probati “mladenku” od milijun dolara.
Ta dah! The big reveal! Introducing the million dollar bride!!!!! Inspired by arabian influence this was her in the beautiful @rafflesdubai where she was created. She was revealed today @thebrideshow
Ne, ovdje nije riječ o dobro poznatoj metafori, već je zaista bila ponuđena torta u obliku mladenke u vrijednosti od milijun dolara. Tako je ona postala najskupljom svadbenom tortom svih vremena.
With that amazing hazelnut cake of yours, The #milliondollarbride is certainly lovely inside and out!
Visoka je 182 cm i teži 120 kg. Nije baš svakodnevna mladenka, ali je navodno vrlo ukusna. Samo, tko ima srca zarezati u nju, uništiti je i na kraju pojesti?!
Guys if you haven't been to @thebrideshow yet at the world trade centre then come and see us, it's a rather fabulous expo, the fashion show is fantastic! Such stylish exhibitors, many extremly creative designers and it's a one stop shop if you are a bride to be! VIP lounge which is rather glam and Saturday I'm cutting into the cake
Njezina kreatorica Debbie Wingham poznata je po svojim ekstravagantnim idejama koje dosežu cijenu i do 50 milijuna dolara. Ovo je, primjerice, jedna njezina “obična, jednostavna svadbena torta”.
More traditional cake of mine showcasing @thebrideshow the cake stand is amazing.
