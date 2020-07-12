BIRA SE NAJBOLJA GUZA! Svatko je pokazao svoju, pa kako odabrati pobjedničku?

Izazov je započeo fotkom pozadine rimskog sportaša, a urnebesnom izazovu ubrzo su se priključili muzeji diljem svijeta

Muzek Yorkshire u Engleskoj nedavno je pokrenuo izazov među muzejima kako bi saznali tko od njih ima najbolje stražnjice u svojoj kolekciji umjetnina.

Objavili su fotku kipa rimskog sportaša kojem nedostaje dio stražnjice te su pozvali svoje kolege kustose na sudjelovanje pod hashtagom #BestMuseumBum. Izazov još uvijek traje i pobjednik nije odabran, a odazvali su se muzeji diljem svijeta.

Inače, ovo nije prvi viralni izazov koji je pokrenuo Yorkshire muzej. Naime, svakog petka izmisle nešto novo za društvene mreže pa su tako nedavno pozvali kolege da pronađu najjezivije eksponate u svojim zbirkama.

“Želimo stvoriti internetsku izložbu predmeta iz cijelog svijeta s određenom temom. Trebale bi nam godine za organizaciju prave izložbe poput ove, a na Twitteru se to može napraviti za nekoliko sati ili dana”, objasnio je Lee Clark iz muzeja Yorkshire.

U nastavku donosimo nekoliko upečatljivih primjeraka.

