Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Svaštara

BIRA SE NAJBOLJA GUZA! Svatko je pokazao svoju, pa kako odabrati pobjedničku?

Foto: Twitter Autor: Webcafe.hr 13:38 12.07.2020

Izazov je započeo fotkom pozadine rimskog sportaša, a urnebesnom izazovu ubrzo su se priključili muzeji diljem svijeta

Muzek Yorkshire u Engleskoj nedavno je pokrenuo izazov među muzejima kako bi saznali tko od njih ima najbolje stražnjice u svojoj kolekciji umjetnina.

Objavili su fotku kipa rimskog sportaša kojem nedostaje dio stražnjice te su pozvali svoje kolege kustose na sudjelovanje pod hashtagom #BestMuseumBum. Izazov još uvijek traje i pobjednik nije odabran, a odazvali su se muzeji diljem svijeta.

Inače, ovo nije prvi viralni izazov koji je pokrenuo Yorkshire muzej. Naime, svakog petka izmisle nešto novo za društvene mreže pa su tako nedavno pozvali kolege da pronađu najjezivije eksponate u svojim zbirkama.

STVARI OD KOJIH SU SATKANE NOĆNE MORE: Kustosi izabrali najjezivije eksponate iz muzeja koji lede krv u žilama

“Želimo stvoriti internetsku izložbu predmeta iz cijelog svijeta s određenom temom. Trebale bi nam godine za organizaciju prave izložbe poput ove, a na Twitteru se to može napraviti za nekoliko sati ili dana”, objasnio je Lee Clark iz muzeja Yorkshire.

U nastavku donosimo nekoliko upečatljivih primjeraka.

Foto: Twitter Autor: Webcafe.hr 13:38 12.07.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr