BEZOBRAZNI KUPAC UCIJENIO KROJAČICU: ‘Uništit ću te!’; ONA MU BRUTALNO SPUSTILA: ‘Idiote, ja nisam ono što misliš’

Barely got this one off the hook before it was stolen and put to good use! . . . #blanket #crochetersofinstagram #crochet #halfdouble #halfdoubleblanket #halfdoublecrochet #ribbedblanket #colorful #caron #caroncakes #toffeebrickle #crochetaddict

A post shared by Krafty Katt (@krafty.katt) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:23am PST