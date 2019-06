AJME, SRAMOTE! Poznati nogometaš slučajno objavio fotku ‘natovarene’ školjke pa krenuo dokazivati da go*no nije njegovo

View this post on Instagram

If you want to hear a little more about the book tune in to bbc radio 2 at 8.45 in the morning. The raggy lad from Barnsley is only having a chat with chris Evans and Vassos 😬😬😬 ….then talk sport from 2.30 with Hawksbee and Jacobs. It’s not that time of the month but I think I’m gonna have to clean my teeth specially for this 👍🏻