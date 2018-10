10 SLIKA KOJE ĆETE HTJETI ZAOBIĆI, ALI VAM ZNATIŽELJA TO NEĆE DOPUSTITI: Ovo su neka od najružnijih morskih užasa

"Nightmares for days!"- this blind, #deepsea lobster (aka "HUGE lobster thing"), perched in its burrow, is perfect for #Halloween and the #Spookwar, don't you think? Love the audio with @DivaAmon! What other discoveries might the #Okeanos make on it's upcoming expedition!? pic.twitter.com/DbYZykBocz

— Inner Space Center (@innerspacectr) October 30, 2018