BAKA (63) SE SKINULA U SEKSI RUBLJE I SPUSTILA VILICE: ‘Prilaze mi frajeri mlađi nekoliko desetljeća od mene…’

I had a conversation today with a friend about the bushfires here in Australia, I’ve not posted much over the last few days because it feels somewhat wrong to be posting photos whilst so many families here in Australia are suffering and have lost so much, my friend explained that at times of crisis like this you have to be sensitive, heartfelt and just do what you feel is right under the circumstances. As such I want to share my love for everyone that is hurting during this horrible bushfire crisis and pray that our amazing emergency services are able to save as many people, animals and houses as humanly possible. To all my wonderful followers if you are able to say a small prayer for the families suffering from the fires I would really appreciate you doing so. Love to all 😘