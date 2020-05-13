BAKA (63) SE SKINULA U SEKSI RUBLJE I SPUSTILA VILICE: ‘Prilaze mi frajeri mlađi nekoliko desetljeća od mene…’

S fitnesom je započela u četrdesetima, kada je na televiziji vidjela žensko natjecanje u toj disciplini
Lesley Maxwell (63) nije tipična baka. Ona je ovisnica o fitnesu, a na figuri, koju održava već 40 godina, pozavidjele bi joj i neke dvostruko mlađe žene. Desetljećima je gradila svoju fit formu, a još uvijek trenira, još i više nego prije, prenosi Metro.
View this post on Instagram
I had a conversation today with a friend about the bushfires here in Australia, I’ve not posted much over the last few days because it feels somewhat wrong to be posting photos whilst so many families here in Australia are suffering and have lost so much, my friend explained that at times of crisis like this you have to be sensitive, heartfelt and just do what you feel is right under the circumstances. As such I want to share my love for everyone that is hurting during this horrible bushfire crisis and pray that our amazing emergency services are able to save as many people, animals and houses as humanly possible. To all my wonderful followers if you are able to say a small prayer for the families suffering from the fires I would really appreciate you doing so. Love to all 😘
Stalno joj prilaze mlađi muškarci
Svoje nevjerojatno tijelo ova baka troje unučadi pokazuje na svojemu Instagram profilu, gdje ima više od 27.000 pratitelja, te dokazuje da su godine doista samo broj. Lesley je na društvenoj mreži podijelila mnogobrojne teške fitnes izazove, uključujući čučnjeve u štiklama.
Otkrila je kako joj često prilaze muškarci koji su i nekoliko desetljeća mlađi od nje, što joj, kaže, pomaže da se osjeća bolje i ljepše. S fitnesom je započela u četrdesetima, kada je na televiziji vidjela žensko natjecanje u toj disciplini.
Prva mjesta na čak 30 natjecanja
Kada je odlučila postati osobna trenerica, imala je već 48. godina, a samo godinu dana poslije, Maxwell je osvojila prvo mjesto na fitnes natjecanju. U proteklih 15 godina osvojila je prva mjesta na čak 30 takvih natjecanja.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been doing home workouts both with exercise bands plus free weights. Not just for the physical outcome …but also to help me remain calm. Exercise reduces levels of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. Exercise also stimulates the production of endorphins which are the body’s natural mood elevators and pain killers. Did I tell you my favourite exercise is deadlifts and I train my legs 4 x weekly. Yaay💓xoxo
Lesley je izgled i formu postigla redovitim vježbanjem, koje prakticira pet puta tjedno. Nije na dijeti, već se usredotočila na konzumaciju hrane s visokom nutritivnom vrijednošću, s puno proteina i masnoća.
View this post on Instagram
A toned and fit body can be achieved at any age. It’s just a matter of being consistent with eating clean nourishing food plus effective exercise. And I love how it makes me feel. I even have a Home Sculpt program if you need some guidance and inspiration…I train ‘live’ with you EVERY day. Would love for you to join me💗 xoxo
