ZUBAC IZBAČEN IZ MOMČADI, CLIPPERSI IZGUBILI: Warriorsi na korak do drugog kruga, Portland srušio Oklahomu

Kawhi Leonard poured in a game-high 34 PTS to lead the @Raptors to a 3-1 series lead over ORL!

His 55.2 FPTS lifted him to the top of the leaderboard, making him the #NBAFantasy Player of the Night! This is Kawhi's second performance of more than 50 FPTS in this series. pic.twitter.com/VHUX5t24K3

— NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) April 22, 2019