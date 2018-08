ZLATNA SANDRA PERKOVIĆ UŠLA U POVIJEST: ‘Za vrijeme finala mislila sam na svoju majku, a ovo je prva medalja koju posvećujem sebi’

History!

Croatia's Sandra Perkovic in the discus becomes the first athlete in European Championships to win five gold medals in the same event.

2010🥇

2012🥇

2014🥇

2016🥇

2018🥇#EC2018 #TheMoment pic.twitter.com/Nosm3PfrpK

