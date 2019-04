ZIDANE OTKRIO KOLIKO CIJENI MODRIĆA: Poslije ovih riječi posve je jasno zašto Vatreni obožava Francuza

🗣 Zinedine Zidane: "What I liked the most about my approach was that I would never tell Cristiano or Modric how to kick the ball. I wanted to show them that they are more than footballers and that it's beautiful to create something that will actually stay after our lives." pic.twitter.com/rfAH3Ab4AO

