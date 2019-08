ZIDANE IZNENADIO BROJNE NAVIJAČE I POTAKNUO NOVE GLASINE: ‘Što se događa? Zašto Modrić nije u sastavu?’

Real Madrid players that will travel to Austria for their games against RB Salzburg. #HalaMadrid

Players not called up:

James, Bale and Mariano (not in Zidane's plans)

Kubo and Rodrygo (Castilla)

Modric ( Has an muscular overload) pic.twitter.com/Opmvn7XbM5

