ZBOG VEZE S HRVATOM OTAC JU JE TERORIZIRAO: Bivša srpska tenisačica sada mu je poslala poruku koja nikoga neće ostaviti ravnodušnim

View this post on Instagram

Loving you since I was twenty.❤️🥰 Together and in love since we were 20 years old. We met this week sixteen years ago and we are still going strong. Thank you for loving me,being there especially when things get tough and for never giving up on me and us.Don’t know what I would do without you and I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for you. Here is to 16 years together and hopefully many more to come.My love,my life,my everything. I LOVE YOU FOREVER. 🙏🙏❤️❤️🥰🥰💑💑💏💏 #anniversary #together #love #forever #thankful #grateful #lovingyou #iloveyou #loveyou #happy #happiness #16yearstogether #16 #16years #strong #inspo #photooftheday #inspiration #motivation #melbourne #australia #mylife #mylove #myeverything #❤️ #manymoretocome #loved #alive #unbreakable #myheart