ZAVRŠNICA ROLAND GARROSA KAO IZ NAJLJEPŠIH SNOVA: Ovaj se slučaj nije dogodio na posljednjih 488 turnira

#ATP Top 4 players are in SFs of a tour-level event for 1st time since 2012 @AustralianOpen (488 events since then).#RG19: No. 1 @DjokerNole, No. 2 @RafaelNadal, No. 3 @RogerFederer, No. 4 @ThiemDomi

2012 Aus Open: No. 1 Djokovic, No. 2 Nadal, No. 3 Federer, No. 4 @Andy_Murray

— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 6, 2019