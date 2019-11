ZAVRŠNA ATP LJESTVICA: Borna Ćorić po prvi put najbolji Hrvat, Rafael Nadal svjetski broj 1

Whatever happens this weekend, the year-end Top Three now set for the ATP

1 Nadal, age 33

2 Djokovic, age 32

3 Federer, age 38

One of the most remarkable stories in sports just keeps running. They've never finished in this order before but were first all in the top 3 in 2007!

— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 15, 2019