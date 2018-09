ZAMISLITE DA SE MESSI I RONALDO UDAJU: Upravo to se dogodilo u dirljivoj priči dvije olimpijske pobjednice

The captain of the US hockey team married her longtime rival, a member of the Canadian hockey team AND IM JUST WONDERING WHERE THE ROMANCE NOVEL ABOUT THIS IS?!

(Together they have four gold medals and 10 world titles congrats ladies you are inspiring in so many ways) https://t.co/kHS5aYIrnh

— The Ripped Bodice (@TheRippedBodice) September 25, 2018