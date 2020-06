ZAMAMNA NAVIJAČICA MILANA NA POSEBAN NAČIN NAJAVILA POVRATAK NOGOMETA U ITALIJI: Izbacila je stražnjicu i upitala; ‘Tko je spreman?’

View this post on Instagram

Beyond blessed with a great life .. boyfriend.. family .. few but super supportive friends .. all the cats.. the work I love. It took effort, doors closed .. reject.. !! I believe in mutual support .. I believe in spirituality ..!! It is very easy on social media to get hated on, to upset people, to be misjudged and it is so unfortunate that the positive message isn’t always the winner .. but it is for me and the haters get blocked and at times sued .. can’t let hate win !!!! Daydreaming of that pic.. #throwback 📸: @chrisvehovec