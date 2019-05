ZAGREB DOMAĆIN SKUPA NAJBOLJIH KLUBOVA REGIJE: Hrvatska će imati dva predstavnika

The 2019 #ABASuperCup Bracket is now complete!@kk_cibona & @kksixtprimorska have received the wild cards for the tournament, where they will join 6 best-placed teams of the 2018/19 #ABALiga season!

More at: https://t.co/GQG1n6nrCX pic.twitter.com/uTflemmd6p

— ABA Liga (@ABA_League) May 14, 2019