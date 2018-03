ZABRANITE MU SUĐENJE: Sudac koji nije vidio očit Messijev gol, ponovno kardinalno pogriješio i dobio nadimak VillanueVAR

Iglesias Villanueva, the ref who was in charge of Barca-Valencia, called this a handball in the box and gave penalty to Espanyol, which resulted in the elimination of Tenerife UD from the Copa. For fucks sake RFEF. ban this lil cunt. Robbery after robbery pic.twitter.com/cLJSRBS9Fn

— Mahtab (@mahmessi21) November 30, 2017