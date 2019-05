WENGEROV POKUŠAJ DRIBLINGA POSTAO HIT: Zinedine Zidane nije očekivao ovako nešto od 70-godišnjaka

Pics | Zidane laces up for charity football and rugby games.

Zidane was part of a special event that placed France's 1998 World Cup winners against their 1999 rugby squad, with 45 minutes of football being followed by 45 minutes of rugby. [Marca] pic.twitter.com/qZqloAtdTV

— Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) May 27, 2019